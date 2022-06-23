Police using what3words app in hunt for Dronley Woods sex attacker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police using what3words app in hunt for Dronley Woods sex attacker

By Ben MacDonald
June 23 2022, 3.06pm
Police are using what3words as part of their Dronley Woods sex attack probe.
Police are using the what3words app in their hunt for a man who carried out a sex attack in woods near Dundee.

A 33-year-old female jogger was attacked by the man in the woods near Birkhill at around 7.15pm last Thursday (June 16).

Police have described the suspect as white, around 5ft 11in tall and of medium build, with short brown hair and a ginger straggly beard.

He was wearing a dark top and bottoms at the time.

Residents and visitors later told of their shock at the incident.

Now, officers have revealed more information about the location of the attack – and their work to track down the person responsible.

Silver vehicle parked nearby

Detective Inspector Marc Lorente from the Specialist Crime Division said: “Although this is a rural location, Dronley Woods is often used by dog walkers and runners and I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward and speak to officers.

“Due to the rural location we are using the what3words app, with the assault taking place at quite.imprinted.bronzes next to two old school benches and overlooking a cow field.

“We are continuing to review CCTV footage and from our inquiries so far, we are aware that a silver square-shaped vehicle was parked in the area at the time.

“We are keen to make contact with the owner of this vehicle who may have vital information surrounding the assault.

Dronley Woods.

“I would ask if you noticed anyone that matches this description, or have any information on the assault, please get in contact with police.”

Officers can be contacted on 101, quoting incident number 3492 of Thursday June 16.

What3words gives every 3m square in the world a unique three-word reference.

It is used regularly by emergency services, particularly in search and rescue operations, where someone’s location does not have a street address.

