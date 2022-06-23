Police using what3words app in hunt for Dronley Woods sex attacker

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are using the what3words app in their hunt for a man who carried out a sex attack in woods near Dundee.

A 33-year-old female jogger was attacked by the man in the woods near Birkhill at around 7.15pm last Thursday (June 16).

Police have described the suspect as white, around 5ft 11in tall and of medium build, with short brown hair and a ginger straggly beard.

He was wearing a dark top and bottoms at the time.

Residents and visitors later told of their shock at the incident.

Now, officers have revealed more information about the location of the attack – and their work to track down the person responsible.

Silver vehicle parked nearby

Detective Inspector Marc Lorente from the Specialist Crime Division said: “Although this is a rural location, Dronley Woods is often used by dog walkers and runners and I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward and speak to officers.

“Due to the rural location we are using the what3words app, with the assault taking place at quite.imprinted.bronzes next to two old school benches and overlooking a cow field.

“We are continuing to review CCTV footage and from our inquiries so far, we are aware that a silver square-shaped vehicle was parked in the area at the time.

“We are keen to make contact with the owner of this vehicle who may have vital information surrounding the assault.

“I would ask if you noticed anyone that matches this description, or have any information on the assault, please get in contact with police.”

Officers can be contacted on 101, quoting incident number 3492 of Thursday June 16.

What3words gives every 3m square in the world a unique three-word reference.

It is used regularly by emergency services, particularly in search and rescue operations, where someone’s location does not have a street address.