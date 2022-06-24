A90 speed restrictions north of Dundee extended until September

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Temporary speed limits on the A90 north of Dundee are to remain until September – nine months later than originally planned.

The restrictions were first enforced in March 2020, meaning that by the time they are removed, they will have been in place for about two-and-a-half years.

Signs on the carriageway initially limit drivers to 50mph before dropping to 30mph.

The limits, which are on the dual carriageway for around two miles of the stretch between Dundee and Forfar, allow construction traffic access to the SSE’s Seagreen wind energy project.

Signs are on the A90 at Tealing between the Emmock Road roundabout and the A928 Kirrie junction.

Originally, project managers for Seagreen said that the speed limits would be removed by the end of 2021.

But six months on, the signs remain in place – and will stay for a further three.

The construction includes the the installation of 11 miles of underground cabling to connect the Seagreen wind farm to the national grid.

The cables will run from Carnoustie to a new dedicated substation currently under construction in Tealing.

Last week it was revealed the onshore cabling has been completed and the project is now in its final phase of work of replanting the land affected by the cable route.

Steven Reid, SSE Renewables project manager for Seagreen, said: “The construction of the Seagreen onshore substation continues to require a significant level of construction traffic using the Moatmill junction off the A90.

“This includes a high level of larger vehicles that take longer to turn and accelerate and de-accelerate whilst using the junction.

“Following early consultation with Bear Scotland, temporary speed restrictions were put in place on the A90 until the end of 2021, to protect vehicles using the junction and traffic on the A90.

‘Essential traffic management’

“Following further consultation we took the decision to retain the temporary speed restrictions until the works at the site are concluded which is expected to be in September 2022.

“We will continue to monitor and review traffic construction levels as works progress to completion.

“We’d like to thank local residents and road users for their continued patience in respect of this essential traffic management measure which is in place to ensure the safety of our workforce and all A90 road users.”