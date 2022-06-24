Geddes tractor drives road safety message home to Angus youngsters

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus schoolchildren got an up-close experience of the scale of the danger facing them on rural roads in a unique road safety partnership event.

It follows safety concerns for Inverkeilor primary pupils on the narrow roads near the village.

Police Scotland, the school and a major Angus firm whose farming operations are centred around the community got together.

It meant Geddes Farms could respond to the school’s safety worries – and show children how invisible they might be to the driver of a tractor or truck.

Police Scotland road policing Sergeant Gordon Dickson said: “This is a community approach towards a local issue here at Inverkeilor.

“The drivers are doing their bit and slowing right down, but sometimes the sheer size of these vehicles can be intimidating to the kids.

“I thought it would be prudent to arrange a visit to combine the road safety message with some fun for the children in being able to see a big Geddes tractor and our police vehicles.

“It’s something we hoped we could all take some learning points away from.”

Hands-on event

On Thursday the Inverkeilor pupils were able to sit in the cab of a big John Deere tractor brought along by Geddes transport co-ordinator Eric Gibb.

And they were also able to get to enjoy the sights – and sounds – of a police patrol car.

Eric said: “We farm thousands of acres around this area so our tractors and other machinery are on these roads all the time.

“All our drivers take road safety extremely seriously and as well as the normal certification we offer extra ‘toolbox talks’ around vulnerable road users like pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders.

“But when you’re sitting high up in the cab it can be really difficult to spot a youngster if they pop out from the side of the road.

“It can only be a good thing to let the children get an understanding of the size of these machines close up.

“We do get phone calls from some cyclists or horse riders if they think our drivers have been courteous, but you really have to be on your guard all the time on these roads.

“And if you can educate them when they’re young then that’s got to help.”

Good timing for school holidays

Inverkeilor head teacher Debbie Dallas says the size of the machine close-up stopped her in her tracks.

“Even the front wheel of one of these tractors is bigger than most of our children,” she said.

“We’re very lucky to live in a beautiful rural area like this.

“But is brings farm traffic of all sizes and it’s really important the children keep road safety in mind.

“We’re about to start the summer holidays and we want the children to be out playing with their friends in what will hopefully be lovely weather.

“But we need them to be really careful and not just step a wee bit back if there is one of these vehicles coming.

“They have now been up in the driving seat and have seen how difficult it is for the driver to see them.

“It’s a bigger message than just the one road near the village which led to this issue being brought up.

“But it was a fantastic springboard to bring us all together and we really appreciate the help of Police Scotland and Geddes Farms.

“Hopefully it makes it more real for the children.

“They can all tell you the answers to road safety questions in the classroom, but the reality of standing beside a tyre much bigger than they are is different.”