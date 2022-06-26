15 great pictures as Forfar Rotary Club Strathmore Classic Car Tour takes to the road for CHAS

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar Rotary Club’s big annual fundraiser got back into gear with the return of the Strathmore Classic Car Tour.

A full field of around 50 stunning machines set off from the town’s Motech garage on Sunday morning for a jaunt into the north east.

This year the event is raising money for children’s hospice organisation CHAS.

Since it began in 2014, the tour has raised more than £40,000 for charity.

Transport museum stop

Club president Tim Hale waved the cars off on a 140-mile route which took the convoy to a lunch stop at the Grampian Transport Museum at Alford.

It returned via the scenic Cairn O’Mount to the traditional finish point at Glamis Castle.

Tim said: “The Strathmore Classic Car Tour has been a real success for us since it began.

“But obviously the pandemic has put the brakes on it the past couple of years.

“We were really pleased to get a full entry again this year.

“There are some wonderful machines here and we’re grateful to the drivers for taking part and raising money for CHAS.”

He also thanked main sponsors, the Fisken Motor Group and Guild Homes.

A stunning 1930s Rolls Royce was the first car away.

And the field ranged from the classic period up to modern machinery like a rare Alfa Romeo 4C sportscar.

Tim added: “It’s great to see people turning out to support the crews as they set off.

“It’s not a race, it’s about people enjoying their cars and each other’s company for a very good cause.”

Royal visit

And he said it was a great start to a busy week for Rotarians.

On Thursday, they will welcome the Earl of Forfar to view progress on the town’s community skiff.

The traditional rowing boat project involves the Rotary Club, Forfar Sailing Club and the Men’s Shed.

“The skiff is really coming along so we are delighted the Earl will be able to see the progress on it,” added Tim.

Prince Edward will be making his third visit to the town since he was gifted the ancient title in 2019.

He will also visit the award-winning Strathmore Community Rugby Trust, of which he is Royal patron.

Photographer Paul Reid captured the start of the Strathmore Classic Car Tour.