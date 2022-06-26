15 great pictures as Forfar Rotary Club Strathmore Classic Car Tour takes to the road for CHAS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
15 great pictures as Forfar Rotary Club Strathmore Classic Car Tour takes to the road for CHAS

By Graham Brown
June 26 2022, 2.57pm
A snap in the sunshine at the start of the Strathmore Classic Car Tour. Pic: Paul Reid

Forfar Rotary Club’s big annual fundraiser got back into gear with the return of the Strathmore Classic Car Tour.

A full field of around 50 stunning machines set off from the town’s Motech garage on Sunday morning for a jaunt into the north east.

This year the event is raising money for children’s hospice organisation CHAS.

Since it began in 2014, the tour has raised more than £40,000 for charity.

Open top motoring in a Citroen 2CV. Pic Paul Reid

Transport museum stop

Club president Tim Hale waved the cars off on a 140-mile route which took the convoy to a lunch stop at the Grampian Transport Museum at Alford.

It returned via the scenic Cairn O’Mount to the traditional finish point at Glamis Castle.

Tim said: “The Strathmore Classic Car Tour has been a real success for us since it began.

“But obviously the pandemic has put the brakes on it the past couple of years.

Bright sunshine for the start of the tour. Pic Paul Reid

“We were really pleased to get a full entry again this year.

“There are some wonderful machines here and we’re grateful to the drivers for taking part and raising money for CHAS.”

He also thanked main sponsors, the Fisken Motor Group and Guild Homes.

A stunning 1930s Rolls Royce was the first car away.

Jonny Hill from Kirriemuir with his children Caoinhe, 5, and three-year-old Clodagh enjoying the event. Pic: Paul Reid

And the field ranged from the classic period up to modern machinery like a rare Alfa Romeo 4C sportscar.

Tim added: “It’s great to see people turning out to support the crews as they set off.

“It’s not a race, it’s about people enjoying their cars and each other’s company for a very good cause.”

Ian and Vivian Fisken in the family’s 1958 Bentley Continental. Pic: Paul Reid

Royal visit

And he said it was a great start to a busy week for Rotarians.

On Thursday, they will welcome the Earl of Forfar to view progress on the town’s community skiff.

The traditional rowing boat project involves the Rotary Club, Forfar Sailing Club and the Men’s Shed.

“The skiff is really coming along so we are delighted the Earl will be able to see the progress on it,” added Tim.

Prince Edward will be making his third visit to the town since he was gifted the ancient title in 2019.

He will also visit the award-winning Strathmore Community Rugby Trust, of which he is Royal patron.

Photographer Paul Reid captured the start of the Strathmore Classic Car Tour.

A colourful Mini is waved off from the start line.
Heading north.
James and Melissa Gray-Cheape from Forfar in their 1961 TR3A.
Vintage motoring.
A gleaming entrant heads off.
John Bullough and Matthew Hopkinson from Perth in a 1956 Triumph TR3.
Morgan motoring.
James and Melissa Gray-Cheape from Forfar in their 1961 Triumph TR3A.

