Angus memorial garden commemoration marks 40th anniversary of Falklands War

A tranquil corner of windswept Angus military ranges staged a poignant 40th anniversary Falklands war commemoration of the local Royal Marines who never came home.

The 13 Oaks Falklands Garden sits in the Barry Buddon training ranges between Monifieth and Carnoustie.

It honours the men of Arbroath-based 45 Commando who have fallen in conflict.

And includes the names of 13 Condor Royal Marines who died in the Falklands.

The ranges remain a live military facility.

But the dunes were silent in tribute on Sunday afternoon.

And loved ones of two Taysiders who made the ultimate sacrifice were part of the remembrance event.

Unique memorial

The commemoration was organised by Carnoustie Legion.

Its chairman, Davie Paton, who is vice-chairman of Legion Scotland, said it was an important occasion.

“Although the memorial is dedicated to the Royal Marines who gave their lives in the liberation of the Falklands, for me it is there to remember all 255 British service personnel and the three Falkland islanders who died in the conflict,” he said.

Group Captain Paton added: “As far as I know, it’s the only Falkland Islands-specific memorial in the country so it makes it a very special place of remembrance.”

Family tributes

He welcomed serving personnel from 45 Commando at Condor.

The relatives of Falklands heroes included Dundee SAS Corporal Robert Allan Burns’ sisters, Marion Duff and Barbara Duthie.

Cpl Burns joined the Army and served with the Royal Signals before transferring to the SAS.

He was part of 264 Signals Squadron of 22 SAS Regiment.

He was killed when a Royal Navy Sea King helicopter crash in the Falklands on May 19 1982.

Also among the guests was Susan Dunham, from Carnoustie.

Her husband, Corporal Laurence George Watts, known as Lofty was a member of 42 Cdo.

He died on Mount Harriet is East Falkland on June 12 1982, just days before the Argentine surrender.

‘Impossible victory’

Mr Paton described the Falklands conflict as “an impossible victory”.

“As well as being a triumph of sheer hard soldiering on the ground, it was also a triumph of planning and logistics to make sure the naval task force and landing parties had what they needed to complete the job.

“It was remarkable that, from the naval task force leaving Plymouth on April 5 1982, it took just over two months to complete the liberation of the Falkland Islands.”

Carnoustie Legion chaplain, the Rev. Annette Gordon led the commemoration.

Wreathes were laid by Angus Deputy Lieutenant Sandy McKendrick, Mr Paton and the sisters of Cpl Burns.

Barrie Smith, Billy Horrell and Jacob Downie formed the Carnoustie Legion standard party.

The piper at the commemoration was James Salmond and Philippa de Villiers of the Scottish Conservatoire played cornet for the Last Post and Reveille.

