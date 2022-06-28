Hunt for vandals who torched cars in Brechin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are hunting for vandals who torched two cars in Brechin.

The vehicles were targeted on East Mill Road over the weekend.

Two other cars were also vandalised while windows were smashed nearby in the wrecking spree.

One of the cars that was set on fire, an Audi, remains in the Matrix car park.

Sergeant Peter Mustard of Montrose police station said: “We attended at East Mill Road in Brechin following reports of two car fires and a window smashed at around 4.50am on Saturday.

“There was also a report of a vandalism to two cars in the same street. We also received a report of windows smashed on Hillview.

“Our inquiries are ongoing but I would ask all local residents to check any private CCTV and Ring doorbell footage for anything that could assist the police in tracing those responsible, or if anyone has any information or who may have seen anything to come forward.

“We are keen to trace two men, both 5ft 9in tall and both of thin build.

“One was wearing a grey jumper with hood up and black trousers. The other was wearing all black clothing, carrying a backpack.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0737 of June 25.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.