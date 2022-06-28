Hunt for vandals who torched cars in Brechin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hunt for vandals who torched cars in Brechin

By Ben MacDonald
June 28 2022, 10.32am Updated: June 28 2022, 1.15pm
One of the burnt-out cars in Brechin.
One of the burnt-out cars in Brechin.

Police are hunting for vandals who torched two cars in Brechin.

The vehicles were targeted on East Mill Road over the weekend.

Two other cars were also vandalised while windows were smashed nearby in the wrecking spree.

One of the cars that was set on fire, an Audi, remains in the Matrix car park.

The car has been destroyed.

Sergeant Peter Mustard of Montrose police station said: “We attended at East Mill Road in Brechin following reports of two car fires and a window smashed at around 4.50am on Saturday.

“There was also a report of a vandalism to two cars in the same street. We also received a report of windows smashed on Hillview.

“Our inquiries are ongoing but I would ask all local residents to check any private CCTV and Ring doorbell footage for anything that could assist the police in tracing those responsible, or if anyone has any information or who may have seen anything to come forward.

“We are keen to trace two men, both 5ft 9in tall and both of thin build.

“One was wearing a grey jumper with hood up and black trousers. The other was wearing all black clothing, carrying a backpack.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0737 of June 25.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

