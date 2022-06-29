Programme of summer activities revealed for kids in Angus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A programme of summer activities has been revealed for kids in Angus.

More than 60 organisations are working with the council to help low-income households access free activities, childcare and food.

The Get Into Summer in Angus programme is being funded by the Scottish Government and the council’s own holiday food and fun budget.

Free swimming lessons and bus travel

Free swimming lessons are being offered by ANGUSalive for kids aged four to 17.

One adult travelling with any number of children within Angus will get the bus free from June 30 to August 15.

A taxi service for ASN passengers will be available for families using approved operators and quoting ‘Summer 22’ when booking.

What else is happening?

Arbroath

Children can enjoy glow in the dark sports sessions run by Skilz Academy, experience life as a light keeper with tours at Bell Rock lighthouse, create masterpieces at the summer craft club with Art Attack Angus and explore the trials of Greg Heffley as Arbroath Library explores the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series.

There are also football, cycling and multi-sports activities on offer, run by various groups.

Brechin

Brechin kids have the chance to go wild at the Explorers holiday club with outdoor activities and learning about looking after the environment taking place. The Buccaneers will host outdoor cricket classes for seven to 14-year-olds in July.

The town’s library will host Lego challenges, word searches and scavenger hunts. Brechin Museum will also hold a variety of events, including a tour of the jail and stained glass window classes.

Montrose

Montrose Community Trust is hosting free football and lunch sessions at Links Park every week from July 11. Budding Indiana Joneses can visit the Museum to search for treasure during Dig and Discover days.

Elsewhere, the Montrose Playhouse will screen a selection of the recent Hollywood releases.

Forfar

Forfar children have the chance to get creative during the holidays as the town’s library will host comic strip writing sessions as well as Meffan Museum presenting Pictish Stone making classes.

Coaching in communities is arranging a variety of fun events at Steele Park, from 1940s craft costume making to identifying the beasties that call the park home.

Boys and girls football camps will take place at Station Park.

Kirriemuir

There is the chance to rock out in Kirriemuir as DD8 Music will hold song writing, guitar and DJ lessons during the campaign.

Kirriemuir Youth Project is organising a wide range of activities, from cycling and music to gardening and art. The Gateway to the Glens Museum will have guests create their own coat of arms whilst learning about the town’s historic emblem.

Monifieth

The town’s library will invite eight to 12-year-olds to design an alternative cover of their favourite book.

Events are to be held for young people aged 16 to 19 years (or aged 15 years and leaving or left school within six months) making the transition from school towards employment who require additional support.

These activities and many more will run across venues from Thursday June 30 to Monday August 15.

An ‘exciting time for young people’

Angus Council’s spokesperson for youth engagement and opportunities, Lloyd Melville said: “Summer holidays are an exciting time for children and young people, but we know times are tough for families financially.

“We’re delighted to be working with partners throughout Angus to offer such a wide variety of activities. There is some targeted support specifically for low-income households but with many events available for all families.”

Further details of events taking place and how to book is available on the council’s summer fun webpage.