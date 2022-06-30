Fraudsters target Angus residents in school book donation scam

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fraudsters claiming to be raising money for school books have been targeting people in Angus.

People have been receiving texts and calls from scammers asking for donations of more than £200, according to Angus Council’s Trading Standards team.

Some of the calls have turned threatening, according to the local authority.

A spokesperson for Angus Council said: “This is a scam and is part of a rising trend in charitable donation scams across the UK .

“Never give your personal details or financial information to cold callers.”

What are charity donation scams?

Action Fraud says charity donation scams rely on people’s generosity to con them out of money.

The group said: “They may claim to be raising money for a fake charity or impersonate a well-known charity.

“Most fundraising appeals are genuine, so the risk of fraud should not put you off giving to charities.

“However, you should be vigilant and make sure you are giving safely to legitimate organisations.”

We've been made aware of people receiving calls and texts from a company asking for donations of £200-plus towards the supply of books to Primary Schools.

Angus Council urged people to check whether a charity is legitimate using their unique identification number.

Anyone who is contacted by the fraudsters has also been asked to report it online.