Angus kirk hosts final service after 188 years of worship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus kirk hosts final service after 188 years of worship

By Graham Brown
July 3 2022, 6.04pm
The congregation at the final service in Dun Church. Pic: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
The congregation at the final service in Dun Church. Pic: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

A historic Angus kirk has held its final service after nearly two centuries of worship.

Dun Church on the north side of Montrose Basin has already been put up for sale by the Church of Scotland.

On Sunday, the Rev Ian Gray led the Scottish-themed farewell to the 188-year-old building.

The congregation included 88-year-old Agnes Mitchell, the kirk’s longest serving member who remembers her earliest days at Sunday school there.

Dun Church
The end of an era at Dun Church. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

Important history

Local historian Sheila Mann researched the church’s history and revealed the area’s link to 16th century Reformation leader John Knox.

“Dun was built in 1834 to replace the church on the House of Dun estate,” said Sheila.

It was designed and built by Robert Dalgarno for Lady Margaret Erskine, the 17th Laird of Dun.

Dun Church
Local historian Sheila Mann and 88-year-old church member Agnes Mitchell. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

“The original church had been there since the 1500s, and around 1555 John Knox came to preach there,” added Sheila.

Dun’s carved pulpit comes from the original church and dates back to 1615.

It is destined to go on display in Edinburgh given its rarity.

Dun Church pulpit
The intricate carved pulpit at Dun. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

The church’s communion table is dedicated to the memory of Scots writer and poet Violet Jacob.

She was born Violet Augusta Mary Frederica Kennedy-Erskine at the House of Dun in 1863.

And the kirk’s strong links with the Kennedy-Erskine family is marked in several historical features.

A plaque to the 18th Laird was erected by “an attached and sorrowing people”.

Dun Church plaque
One of the historic plaques on the exterior of the church. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

The 19th Laird is also remembered.

Lieutenant Arthur Henry Augustus Jacob was Violet’s son and was killed at the Battle of the Somme in 1916.

Her husband, Major Arthur Otway Jacob, died in 1936 and is also commemorated in the church.

Rev. Ian Gray
The Rev. Ian Gray led the final service at Dun. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

On the market

But it’s possible the B-listed building could find a new role as a family home.

The church is on sale for offers over £80,000.

It has an internal space of 1,399 sq. ft.

Sellers Rightmove say an area of ground once occupied by the church hall could be sold separately for parking or amenity space.

Dun Church
The pulpit and interior of Dun Church. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

But the small graveyard there will continue to be owned and maintained by Angus Council.

And the Church of Scotland is keeping the right to remove pews, memorials and other ecclesiastical fittings before a new owner moves in.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier