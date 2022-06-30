Angus rescue teams called after paddleboarders go missing off coast

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two paddleboarders have been rescued after they were reported missing south of Stonehaven.

The alarm was raised at around 8pm after the pair could not be found at Catterline Bay.

After a major search operation was launched the men were found and taken ashore by lifeboat volunteers.

They later went to hospital for a check-up.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “At around 8pm on Wednesday, two paddleboarders were reported to HM Coastguard as missing from Catterline Bay.

“Montrose and Stonehaven RNLI lifeboats were sent along with Aberdeen, Arbroath, Montrose and Stonehaven coastguard rescue teams.

“The boarders were found by the lifeboats on a cliff and returned to shore.

‘Carry a communications device at sea’

“They were treated for minor cuts and bruises by the coastguard rescue teams and went to hospital via a private car to get checked over.”

A spokesman for Stonehaven lifeboat said: “RNLI Stonehaven would like to those who reported the incident, for their diligence, but would like to advise anyone going to sea to carry a means of communication.”