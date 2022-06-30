Angus rescue teams called after paddleboarders go missing off coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Angus rescue teams called after paddleboarders go missing off coast

By Lindsey Hamilton
June 30 2022, 12.57pm
The harbour at Catterline.

Two paddleboarders have been rescued after they were reported missing south of Stonehaven.

The alarm was raised at around 8pm after the pair could not be found at Catterline Bay.

After a major search operation was launched the men were found and taken ashore by lifeboat volunteers.

They later went to hospital for a check-up.

RNLI rescue
Montrose and Stonehaven lifeboat teams were called out to the rescue.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “At around 8pm on Wednesday, two paddleboarders were reported to HM Coastguard as missing from Catterline Bay.

“Montrose and Stonehaven RNLI lifeboats were sent along with Aberdeen, Arbroath, Montrose and Stonehaven coastguard rescue teams.

“The boarders were found by the lifeboats on a cliff and returned to shore.

‘Carry a communications device at sea’

“They were treated for minor cuts and bruises by the coastguard rescue teams and went to hospital via a private car to get checked over.”

A spokesman for Stonehaven lifeboat said: “RNLI Stonehaven would like to those who reported the incident, for their diligence, but would like to advise anyone going to sea to carry a means of communication.”

