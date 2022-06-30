End of line for Brechin Caledonian Railway’s £18m Levelling Up Fund bid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin Caledonian Railway’s bid for £18 million of Levelling Up funding has been halted in its tracks.

The casting vote of the Provost of Angus consigned the award-winning charity’s hopes of landing the transformational windfall to the sidings at a full meeting of the council in Forfar.

It means Angus will not be bidding for part of the multi-million pound UK Government fund.

Sole Angus bid

The heritage railway was the area’s only contender for the windfall cash.

It planned to use the funding to expand the work of the 40-year-old volunteer-run group through more than a dozen ambitious projects.

And Angus councillors hailed both its past success and future hopes.

But authority leader Beth Whiteside said it would be a “dereliction of duty” if the council decided to expose taxpayers to the scheme’s financial risks

And council finance chief Ian Lorimer said he could not recommend supporting the Brechin bid.

Caley chairman’s plea for support

Railway chairman Jon Gill pushed the case to councillors, saying the Caley team had the expertise, means and drive to make their plans a success.

But there were questions around the tight three-year timescale for delivery of the projects in the LUF bid.

And Mr Gill admitted a key ambition to extend the railway from Bridge of Dun to the main line at Montrose would probably be a longer-term objective.

He said it was a “bitterly disappointing” result for the railway.

“It was clear during the meeting that there was not full understanding of the proposals<” said Mr Gill afterwards.

“It was really disappointing that the opportunity wasn’t taken to address this and have a more representative view given the recently announced extended closing date by the UK government.”

Backing for ‘amazing’ attraction

Brechin councillor Jill Scott said the levelling up cash was a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“The Caledonian Railway is an amazing success,” said the Independent.

“Last year, 5,000 people came to Brechin for the Polar Express and the buzz was absolutely amazing.

“Every council in Scotland is in the same position as us with financial challenges.

“Do we really want to be the county that doesn’t go forward with this?”

And former council leader David Fairweather said it was wrong to not at least take it to the first stage of the application process.

“If we throw this away today we lose it,” he said.

“If there are risks in the future we can always turn around and say no.”

Montrose Conservative Iain Gall added: “It would transform this asset into a shining jewel in the Angus tourism crown.

“Given there are no other bids I think this would be a great opportunity missed.”

Risks highlighted

But the potential financial impact on the authority if the railway failed to meet the criteria of the fund was a major concern.

Carnoustie Independent David Cheape said: “I went into this with great enthusiasm.

“But the fire went out when Mr Gill said there was no real plan in place to take the railway to Montrose.”

And Brechin SNP member Chris Beattie said “I accept that what I say will be disappointing to many, especially when we promised ‘Ambition for Angus’, but this administration also promised the people of Angus that we would be prudent.

“If we supported this bid today, in full knowledge of the precarious financial position that we and many of our constituents are in, and acknowledging the risks ahead of us, then we would not be being prudent at all.

“However, we are heartened by the commitment of officers to continue to explore funding from other sources within place-based funding, Tay Cities and clean energy developments with Mr Gill on a phased basis to keep this a live project.”

‘Dereliction of duty’

Council leader Beth Whiteside said: “I’m very supportive and it is clear there is a lot of affection for the Caledonian Railway.

“No one doubts the skills, determination and the ambition of Brechin Caledonian Railway.

“You only have to visit the rail station in Brechin to see what they are capable of.

“But I think it would be a dereliction of duty to expose the council to this risk at this time.

“I don’t think it’s that we don’t support the bid, it’s the fact that the project is not yet ready to bid.

“The funding would need to be spent on the projects by March 2025,” she said.

“If it was not, Angus Council would be responsible for all overspends, legal fees and other costs associated with the projects.

“Fifteen projects in less than 32 months is a big challenge.

“There are too many factors that are out of Angus Council’s control, such as inflation, supply issues, the current pay award and the potential for legal or planning challenges.”

After a 12-12 voting split, Provost Brian Boyd’s casting vote consigned the bid to defeat.