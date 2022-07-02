No penalty: Council drop short of action against Carnoustie links over controversial golf season ticket changes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
No penalty: Council drop short of action against Carnoustie links over controversial golf season ticket changes

By Graham Brown
July 2 2022, 5.55am
Season tickets changes at Carnoustie were heavily criticised. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Season tickets changes at Carnoustie were heavily criticised. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Carnoustie golf bosses have admitted local players weren’t consulted over a massive season ticket price hike because the answer would be one they didn’t want to hear.

But the committee which runs the world-famous Open Championship venue has escaped action by Angus Council for pushing the controversial changes through without consulting it as links’ landlord.

Some golfers saw their annual fee double to more than £600 this year.

There was anger over the scrapping of a five-day ticket.

And discounts for over-65s were axed.

Carnoustie links
Players on the course at Carnoustie.

Crunch council talks

Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee say fee rises were on the cards for years but never properly addressed.

But lack of consultation and little warning of the changes being applied were heavily criticised.

And councillors weighed in with their condemnation when top Carnoustie officials faced them this week.

However, the authority stopped short of ordering the links committee to u-turn on the price increases.

They decided not the take a tough line after considering a private report offering legal advice on the issue.

It came as the links warned Carnoustie’s global reputation as a sporting jewel was “on the line” because of delays around agreeing a new vision of how the Open Championship venue should be run.

Pricing challenges explained

CGLMC deputy chief executive Adair Simpson was quizzed by councillors at a full meeting of the authority about the fee changes.

Carnoustie’s pricing hinges around the ratio between yearly and visitor tickets.

Mr Simpson said season ticket golf at Carnoustie is being subsidised to the tune of £1.5m a year.

“Local perception is that should be funded by visitor revenue,” he said.

“But if we get that balance wrong, the group that’s going to be hit the most is season ticket holders.”

Links House
Links House at Carnoustie, home to CGLMC. Supplied by N. Hastie/Carnoustie Golf Links

Prior to the changes, Carnoustie provided the cheapest access to golf in Angus.

“This meant an Angus resident could play the world’s best golf course and two other fabulous golf courses for as little as £324 a year.”

And he said that had brought players flooding to the town and threatened the future of other Angus clubs.

It meant a previous waiting list of more than 15 years to join Carnoustie.

No apology

Links finance director Mr Simpson admitted they had not said sorry over the lack of consultation.

“We felt that going to consultation on something that no-one was ever going to sign up to probably wasn’t going to be very fruitful,” he said.

“So we did take the approach that we had to make the changes for multiple reasons.

“If we had gone into consultation we would probably have found ourselves in a protracted position that probably wouldn’t have moved the dial.

“We haven’t directly apologised because we still believe we acted in the best interests of our organisation and the stakeholders collectively.

“Will we take learnings from it? Absolutely,” he said.

Carnoustie golf course
Tiger Woods plays to the 18th at Carnoustie in the 2018 Open Championship.

Kirriemuir councillor Julie Bell criticised the management committee’s approach over the lack of consultation.

“I think there’s a disconnect there between the organisation and the people who have been affected,” she said.

“You may well believe you’ve done the right thing for the business.

“But if that engagement and consultation hasn’t produced the result you would have hoped for there’s maybe been a gap there.”

Councillors considered the legal guidance report in private.

Provost Brian Boyd said the authority would be writing to CGLMC expressing its “disappointment” the management agreement hadn’t been complied with, but no further action would be taken.

