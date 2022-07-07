Family raising money to continue Arbroath paramedic’s legacy of saving lives

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Family of paramedic Robert Devine, who died just two days before he was due to retire, have launched a bid to continue his life-saving legacy.

The 70-year-old worked for the Scottish Ambulance service for 44 years before he died unexpectedly at Perth Royal Infirmary while recovering from a knee operation in August 2020.

Due to Covid, Robert’s family were unable to celebrate the “one in a million” grandfather’s life.

A procession of ambulances was held following his funeral where paramedic colleagues lined the streets outside Parkgrove Crematorium at Friockheim to pay their respects to the beloved 70-year-old.

But daughter Amanda Thain says almost two years later people are still asking if there will be an official event to celebrate Robert’s life.

The family has now decided to hold a fundraiser in the hopes to raise enough money to buy two defibrillators for the Arbroath community so they can continue Robert’s legacy of saving lives.

‘Dad was always about his work’

Amanda said: “When dad died it was during Covid and it was quite hard to say goodbye.

“It’s coming up to two years since he died and folk are still coming to us from his work and asking if we were going to have a party in his honour.

“Dad was always about his work – we came second, his work first, always.

“We thought we’d do a fundraiser in memory of dad and we’re going to try for two defibrillators.”

Robert’s 44-year paramedic career

During Robert’s 44 years in the ambulance service he spent time working as an air ambulance paramedic, as well as teaching advance life support courses at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

He was also one of the first paramedics in Scotland, after it became an official medical profession.

“Dad taught people how to work defibrillators, he was one of the first to go round and show people how to use them,” Amanda said.

His family are now hoping that one of the defibrillators will be installed at the Cliffburn Hotel, where three of his grandchildren now work.

Defibrillator for Arbroath cliff rescues

It is hoped this will allow easy access for air ambulance paramedics rescuing casualties at the Arbroath cliffs.

Amanda said: “It’s right up the side of the cliffs and there have been a couple of times the air ambulance has actually landed beside it if they’ve been stuck up the cliffs.

“I hope he would be proud.

“If we can help save someone else like he did, we’d be happy with that.”

A fundraising event will be held at the Cliffburn on August 20, two days after the anniversary of Robert’s death.

Tickets to the event are already almost sold out but the family are hoping to secure more donations from the community and local businesses for the fundraiser.

Amanda added: “I don’t think my dad realised how much he touched people’s lives, that was his job and he loved it.”

Those wishing to donate can contact Amanda on 07807 858489.