Teenage vandals trash toilets and rip hand drier off wall at Forfar Loch

By Matteo Bell
July 5 2022, 7.14pm Updated: July 5 2022, 7.14pm
Weekend vandalism at the loch
Weekend vandalism at the loch

Angus Council has asked parents to keep track of their children in the evenings following a spate of vandalism at Forfar Loch Country Park.

Over the weekend, teenage vandals targeted toilets at the beauty spot’s ranger centre, ripping a hand drier off the wall and leaving cans of cider in the sink.

The youngsters also threw wadded up paper towels against the bathroom door and left piles of rubbish behind.

Vandalism ‘near daily’ issue at Forfar Loch

It’s just the latest incident, according to Angus Council, who say staff at Forfar Loch have been dealing with repeated vandalism and anti-social behaviour.

They have been made to clean up litter and broken glass on a “near daily basis” and have had to repair fence posts and playpark equipment damaged by the vandals.

The youths left a mess in the ranger centre toilet.

A spokesperson said: “Forfar Loch Country Park is a resource for all of us to use and it is disappointing that a small number of individuals see fit to abuse this resource, not only incurring cost for the tax-payer to fix and clean up, but also subjecting park-goers to dangerous conditions and out of order facilities as a result.

“If you have a young person in your family, we know you will be with us in saying that this is unacceptable behaviour, caused by a small minority.

“We know it’s not all young people, but it is some.

“Please make sure you know where your kids are in the evenings and help us to keep our parks the safe and beautiful places that they are, for everyone to use.”

CCTV of vandals passed to police

CCTV which shows young people committing acts of vandalism at the loch has also been passed to police.

Cider cans were left in the sink.

Police Scotland Inspector Gary Aitken, from the Angus local policing area, said: “We have received a number of reports of vandalism in the Forfar Loch area in recent weeks.

“This sort of behaviour is not acceptable and enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101.”

