Monikie Country Park sealed off amid ongoing incident

Monikie Country Park in Angus has been closed to the public amid an ongoing incident.

AngusAlive, which operates the park, posted a message online advising the entire site is closed on Wednesday morning.

The nature of the incident has not been confirmed, although locals have reported a large police presence.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

A spokesperson for AngusAlive said: “Due to an incident at Monikie Country Park, the park is temporarily closed.

“Please accept our apologies if you were planning to visit.

“We will update when further information is available.”

Equipment destroyed in fire

It comes after a firebug attack destroyed a bird hide and play equipment at the park in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police say inquiries into the incident, branded “reckless” by park managers, are ongoing.

More to follow.