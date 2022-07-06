Monikie Country Park sealed off amid ongoing incident By Alasdair Clark July 6 2022, 10.17am Updated: July 6 2022, 10.57am Police officers remain on scene [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Monikie Country Park in Angus has been closed to the public amid an ongoing incident. AngusAlive, which operates the park, posted a message online advising the entire site is closed on Wednesday morning. The nature of the incident has not been confirmed, although locals have reported a large police presence. Police Scotland has been approached for comment. The park is closed A spokesperson for AngusAlive said: “Due to an incident at Monikie Country Park, the park is temporarily closed. “Please accept our apologies if you were planning to visit. The nature of the incident is not known “We will update when further information is available.” Equipment destroyed in fire It comes after a firebug attack destroyed a bird hide and play equipment at the park in the early hours of Monday morning. Play equipment at Monikie Country Park was destroyed. Police say inquiries into the incident, branded “reckless” by park managers, are ongoing. More to follow. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Teenage vandals trash toilets and rip hand drier off wall at Forfar Loch ‘Horrific and reckless’ fire-raisers destroy Monikie playpark and bird hide Armed police descend on Fife village after reports of gunfire Hunt for vandals who torched cars in Brechin