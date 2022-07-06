Escaped baby goats delight Brechin locals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A pair of baby goats have delighted Brechin residents after they escaped from their new home on the same night they arrived.

Kids Florence and Rupert arrived in the Angus town on Monday night and within hours had made their way out of their pen.

While owner Cara Evans spent the night worried about her new pets, Florence and Rupert were nowhere to be seen until they were spotted the next day, happily trotting through Brechin in the morning sunshine, much to the delight of locals.

Cara, 28, said she bought the goats from a friend this week but did not expect them to become local celebrities so quickly.

She said: “I have horses so the plan was to buy a goat for weed control.

“I was initially going to be getting one big goat but when I went to collect it the owner said here’s two small goats for the price of one.

“I thought ‘how bad can things get?'”

“The field isn’t prepared for two baby goats so I asked my mum if she can have them in the garden.

“Her partner made a makeshift pen and we thought they were OK, they seemed settled and were nibbling the grass.”

Late-night escape for Brechin goats

But just before 1am the kids made their great escape over the fence and it was too dark for Cara or her mum to find them.

Cara said: “I was scared in case someone had picked them up.

“They’re just wee baby goats and could be quite desirable.

“They are tiny things and can be fitted into the boot of a car.”

Florence and Rupert meanwhile were happily exploring their new home town.

Photos of them out and about were posted to the Brechin Community Facebook page.

Cara said: “The police got back to me around 8am to say they had been located.

“They were just a few streets along from where I live. They were found trotting along the pavement.

“The gentleman who took the photos called the police, who got in touch with the SSPCA.

“The lady from the charity then came to drop them off. She mentioned that if I didn’t call she would have dropped them off in the centre in Aberdeen.”

Talk of the town

Cara couldn’t believe how the social media post had turned Florence and Rupert into local celebrities.

She said: “It’s a novelty.

“I also get a reaction when I take my horses through the town.

“There were a number of comments from people joking that they missed the opportunity to take them home for pets.”