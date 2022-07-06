Escaped baby goats delight Brechin locals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Escaped baby goats delight Brechin locals

By Ben MacDonald
July 6 2022, 2.30pm Updated: July 6 2022, 2.52pm
Florence and Rupert, the two baby goats who escaped from their pen in Brechin. Picture: Cara Evans
Florence and Rupert, the two baby goats who escaped from their pen in Brechin. Picture: Cara Evans

A pair of baby goats have delighted Brechin residents after they escaped from their new home on the same night they arrived.

Kids Florence and Rupert arrived in the Angus town on Monday night and within hours had made their way out of their pen.

While owner Cara Evans spent the night worried about her new pets, Florence and Rupert were nowhere to be seen until they were spotted the next day, happily trotting through Brechin in the morning sunshine, much to the delight of locals.

The duo were spotted trotting along the town centre on Tuesday morning.

Cara, 28, said she bought the goats from a friend this week but did not expect them to become local celebrities so quickly.

She said: “I have horses so the plan was to buy a goat for weed control.

“I was initially going to be getting one big goat but when I went to collect it the owner said here’s two small goats for the price of one.

“I thought ‘how bad can things get?'”

“The field isn’t prepared for two baby goats so  I asked my mum if she can have them in the garden.

“Her partner made a makeshift pen and we thought they were OK, they seemed settled and were nibbling the grass.”

Late-night escape for Brechin goats

But just before 1am the kids made their great escape over the fence and it was too dark for Cara or her mum to find them.

Cara said: “I was scared in case someone had picked them up.

“They’re just wee baby goats and could be quite desirable.

“They are tiny things and can be fitted into the boot of a car.”

Florence and Rupert meanwhile were happily exploring their new home town.

Photos of them out and about were posted to the Brechin Community Facebook page.

Cara said: “The police got back to me around 8am to say they had been located.

“They were just a few streets along from where I live. They were found trotting along the pavement.

“The gentleman who took the photos called the police, who got in touch with the SSPCA.

“The lady from the charity then came to drop them off. She mentioned that if I didn’t call she would have dropped them off in the centre in Aberdeen.”

Talk of the town

Cara couldn’t believe how the social media post had turned Florence and Rupert into local celebrities.

She said: “It’s a novelty.

“I also get a reaction when I take my horses through the town.

“There were a number of comments from people joking that they missed the opportunity to take them home for pets.”

