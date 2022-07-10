30 great pictures from a sizzling return to top gear for Glamis Extravaganza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Angus & The Mearns

30 great pictures from a sizzling return to top gear for Glamis Extravaganza

By Graham Brown
July 10 2022, 4.33pm
Sean Reddy with his 1924 Rolls Royce Silver Ghost. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
Sean Reddy with his 1924 Rolls Royce Silver Ghost. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Vintage vehicle fans were served a sun-kissed weekend treat as the Scottish Transport Extravaganza returned to the grounds of Glamis Castle for the first time in three years.

And Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club couldn’t have dreamt of a better return for the country’s biggest event of its kind.

Huge response from across the UK

Entries flooded in when the club announced the 2022 event would definitely be going ahead after Covid put the brakes on the past two years.

So there were more than 1,700 show vehicles of every age and kind for visitors to enjoy.

Glamis Extravaganza
Five-year-old Campbell Laird from Dundee enjoying the perfect treat. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

SVVC administrator Lesley Munro said: “We were really pleased to see a lot of new faces on the entry list this year.

“People have been working away on projects during the pandemic and they were desperate to get them on the road and show them off.

“They couldn’t have got a better weekend to do it – we’re delighted.”

Glamis Extravaganza
Relaxing in the Angus sunshine. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Car clubs out in force

And with a capacity display of car club stands, huge autojumble and packed main ring programme, the Extravaganza was back to its best.

SVVC staged an online show during the pandemic.

It was the 46th Extravaganza and featured cycles, motorbikes, cars, commercials and military vehicles from 1890 to the present day.

Glamis Extravaganza
Part of the bumper line-up for the event. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

British marque Austin was celebrated in a special display.

That featured vintage cars from the company’s earliest days a century ago up to the family runarounds which were part of the Austin Rover and British Leyland eras.

But it was the weather which proved the real bonus.

As the mercury soared in Courier country’s hottest weekend of the year so far all roads led to Glamis.

Glamis Extravaganza
Two wheels around the showground. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Car nuts had the perfect platform to show off their pride as joy and paintwork shone and chrome gleamed in the Glamis Castle sunshine.

It brought a bumper crowd over the two days and the club’s decision to keep prices pegged for a fun family day out paid off.

Vintage tractors
The vintage tractor parade in the main ring. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Saturday saw hundreds of owners take to the roads of Angus for the traditional regularity run.

Then on Sunday all eyes were on the huge show field and the centre arena as the prize winners paraded.

More pictures from Courier photographer Gareth Jennings of the sizzling Extravaganza.

Aston Martin at Glamis.

Glamis Extravaganza
Admiring an open-top exhibit.
Ford Capri
A fan snaps a Ford Capri.
Military vehicles at Glamis.
Military vehicles on parade.
Glamis Extravaganza
Big crowds enjoyed both days.
Glamis Extravaganza.
Welcome shelter from the Angus sun.
Glamis Extravaganza
Gleaming vehicles on display.
Stunt show
The main arena stunt show was a big draw.
Vintage motorcycle
One of the vintage motorcycles on show.
Ford Anglia
Bruce Matthew with his Ford Anglia.
Traction engine
A steam traction engine gets fired up.
Glamis Extravaganza
Enthusiasts discuss what’s under the bonnet.

Motorcycle stunt show

Glamis Extravaganza
Vintage motoring in the shadow of the castle.
Traction engine
A steam showman’s engine.

 

Glamis Extravaganza

Stunt show at Glamis

Glamis Extravaganza

MG
Looking over an MG.

 

Caterpillar tractor
A vintage Caterpillar tractor in the arena.

Traction engine

 

Glamis Extravaganza
Judges inspecting the vintage cars.

Glamis Extravaganza

Vintage tractors
The vintage tractor parade.

 

[[title]]

[[text]]

