30 great pictures from a sizzling return to top gear for Glamis Extravaganza

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Vintage vehicle fans were served a sun-kissed weekend treat as the Scottish Transport Extravaganza returned to the grounds of Glamis Castle for the first time in three years.

And Strathmore Vintage Vehicle Club couldn’t have dreamt of a better return for the country’s biggest event of its kind.

Huge response from across the UK

Entries flooded in when the club announced the 2022 event would definitely be going ahead after Covid put the brakes on the past two years.

So there were more than 1,700 show vehicles of every age and kind for visitors to enjoy.

SVVC administrator Lesley Munro said: “We were really pleased to see a lot of new faces on the entry list this year.

“People have been working away on projects during the pandemic and they were desperate to get them on the road and show them off.

“They couldn’t have got a better weekend to do it – we’re delighted.”

Car clubs out in force

And with a capacity display of car club stands, huge autojumble and packed main ring programme, the Extravaganza was back to its best.

SVVC staged an online show during the pandemic.

It was the 46th Extravaganza and featured cycles, motorbikes, cars, commercials and military vehicles from 1890 to the present day.

British marque Austin was celebrated in a special display.

That featured vintage cars from the company’s earliest days a century ago up to the family runarounds which were part of the Austin Rover and British Leyland eras.

But it was the weather which proved the real bonus.

As the mercury soared in Courier country’s hottest weekend of the year so far all roads led to Glamis.

Car nuts had the perfect platform to show off their pride as joy and paintwork shone and chrome gleamed in the Glamis Castle sunshine.

It brought a bumper crowd over the two days and the club’s decision to keep prices pegged for a fun family day out paid off.

Saturday saw hundreds of owners take to the roads of Angus for the traditional regularity run.

Then on Sunday all eyes were on the huge show field and the centre arena as the prize winners paraded.

More pictures from Courier photographer Gareth Jennings of the sizzling Extravaganza.