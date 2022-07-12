Man, 41, dies suddenly in Forfar after air ambulance response By Ben MacDonald July 12 2022, 10.48am The air ambulance landed in Forfar on Monday morning. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has died in a Forfar street following an emergency response in the Angus town. An air ambulance landed on Graham Crescent on Monday with police later confirming a 41-year-old man had died in a property on the street. A Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance helicopter landed in the area, near Forfar Loch, shortly after 9am on Monday, with police officers also called to the scene. Police say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death but a report will be submitted. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers received a report of the sudden death of a 41-year-old man within a property on Graham Crescent in Forfar at around 9.10am on Monday July 11. “There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.” Teenage vandals trash toilets and rip hand dryer off wall at Forfar Loch Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Man jailed for 41 years after ‘unprovoked’ murder of mother-of-two at bus stop Man and woman to appear in court after drug haul in Kirriemuir Hunt for thieves after two SUVs stolen near Forfar Man, 64, dies after fire in Dundee flat