Montrose man and woman arrested following incident on High Street By Ben MacDonald July 12 2022, 5.18pm Updated: July 12 2022, 5.36pm Police attended the scene on Montrose's High Street. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Five youths charged with assault on 15-year-old in Dundee Man, 41, dies suddenly in Forfar after air ambulance response Broughty Ferry beach brawl: Teenager suffers facial injury and police car vandalised Dundee man acquitted of threatening to attack ex-girlfriend with vodka bottle