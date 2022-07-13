Pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being struck by lorry at Finavon in Angus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 60-year-old man has been taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a lorry on the A90 in Angus.

The trunk road was closed at Finavon, between Tannadice and Brechin, for just over two hours.

Traffic Scotland described the collision as “serious” and confirmed that a diversion had been in place.

Appeal for further information

Police confirmed at 1.10pm that a pedestrian had been taken to Ninewells.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 8.50am on Wednesday to a report of a crash on the A90 northbound near Finavon involving a lorry and a pedestrian.

“A 60-year-old man, the pedestrian, has been taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee with serious injuries. The lorry driver was not injured.

“The road was closed and re-opened around 11am.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and anyone who has information that could assist who has not already spoken to officers or who has dash-cam footage is asked to get in touch via 101.”

Road users were warned to expect delays on the northbound carriageway between the junctions to the B957 at Tannadice and the A933 to Brechin.

The road had been closed since just after 9am.

Traffic Scotland confirmed that all lanes were running at 11.22am, however some delays continued.