Brechin to Montrose road to close for emergency sewer repairs

By Amie Flett
July 22 2022, 9.14am Updated: July 22 2022, 9.19am
The works are being carried out between the A935 on Montrose Street and Drumachlie Loan in Brechin.
A section of the A935 in Brechin will be closed next week for emergency sewer works.

The stretch between Montrose Street and Drumachlie Loan will be shut for five days from Monday to repair a damaged sewer pipe.

A five-mile diversion will be in place between Brechin and Montrose as Scottish Water says it is not possible to carry out the work safely while keeping the road open, due to the location of the pipe.

Diversions as A935 in Brechin to close

A diversion will be in place via the A933 and the A934, adding around five miles to the normal journey between Brechin and Montrose, with advance warning signs already in place.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “This essential work needs to be carried out as soon as possible to ensure the road remains safe for use by traffic, as well as repairing the sewer so that it can continue to serve residents and protect the local environment.

“Unfortunately there is no safe way to complete this essential repair while allowing traffic on the A935 to pass.

Scottish Water is carrying out the emergency repairs.

“The diversion route highlighted is the only one available that is suitable for all A935 traffic. Pedestrian access past the working area will be maintained at all times.

“We recognise the impact this closure will have on the town and would like to apologise to road users, residents and businesses for the inconvenience this work will cause.

“Our team on site will make every effort to complete the repairs and reinstatement of the road as quickly and safely as possible.”

