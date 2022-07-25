Here are the Angus athletes hoping to shine at Commonwealth Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Here are the Angus athletes hoping to shine at Commonwealth Games

By Graham Brown
July 25 2022, 9.30pm
Darren Burnett, Lisa Aitken, Gareth Murray and Hannah Robb are going for gold at Birmingham 2022. Supplied by Team Scotland/Garry Bowden.
Darren Burnett, Lisa Aitken, Gareth Murray and Hannah Robb are going for gold at Birmingham 2022. Supplied by Team Scotland/Garry Bowden.

The sporting spotlight is about to shine on Birmingham as more than 5,000 athletes from 72 nations prepare for 280 events over 20 sports at the Commonwealth Games.

From Thursday (July 28) until Monday, August 8, Angus eyes will be on four home-grown talents going for gold in basketball, lawn bowls and squash.

And there will be special focus from Arbroath since three of them are Red Lichties.

Graham Brown profiles our local heroes.

Darren Burnett

This will be the sixth Commonwealth Games for Angus bobby Darren stretching back two decades to Manchester 2002.

The Arbroath 46-year-old’s remarkable medal collection includes two Commonwealth golds.

Darren Burnett
Bowler Darren Burnett. Supplied by Team Scotland.
Darren Burnett on police duty.

He was the men’s singles champion at Glasgow 2014 – narrowly missing out on the defence of his title four years’ later.

But he did strike gold again in 2018 as a triples champion alongside Ronnie Duncan and Derek Oliver on the Gold Coast.

Speaking to The Courier’s Stephen Eighteen last month, Darren said: “Glasgow was amazing and hard to ever beat, but to go and do that was a different type of challenge.

“The atmosphere was phenomenal.

“That was the drive needed to keep me going. It was the fact that to do it in Australia was a tough ask. It ended well.”

Gareth Murray

This will be former Tayside Musketeer Gareth Murray’s third games as part of Scotland’s basketball side.

The Arbroath-born 37-year-old made his Team Scotland debut at Melbourne 2006.

Gareth Murray
Gareth Murray, Supplied by Team Scotland.

He returned for the 2018 Gold Coast Games, helping the side reach the bronze medal match, where they were pipped to fourth place by New Zealand.

Gareth, who stands 6ft 7ins tall, is player-coach with Scotland’s only professional basketball side, Glasgow Rocks.

In 2020, he said: “When I was growing up in high school, my coaches were the two PE teachers.

“John Grant ran Arbroath Musketeers in his spare time. Keith Ritchie took a lot of the team.

Glasgow Rocks’ Gareth Murray.

“And we also had John Anton who taught PE in Carnoustie and who was a head coach of the Scotland team Under-16s as well.

“Those guys are still big influences on me as a player because they weren’t about team success.

“Obviously you want to win and that’s what the goal was. But it was all about individual practice and individual fundamentals and producing players.”

Hannah Robb

The 24-year-old is another basketball player who has made it all the way from Tayside Musketeers to the Commonwealth Games, as part of the first Scottish women’s team to qualify for the event.

Her talent also shone on the court at Arbroath Sports Centre and Hannah has represented Scotland at every level from U-13.

Hannah Robb
Hannah Robb. Supplied by Team Scotland.
Arbroath’s Hannah Robb.

The 5ft 9ins shooting guard played four seasons with Caledonia Pride in the Women’s British Basketball League.

Lichtie Hannah has just signed for a third season with Leicester Riders and was a key member of their 2020/21 WBBL Cup-winning side.

Last year she said seeing Gareth Murray start for his country at major tournaments fed her desire to follow suit.

“Having that kind of basketball talent, from home especially, it definitely gives you something to look up to.

“And it makes it all possible. I’m just a kid from Arbroath. But he’s done it. So, why can’t I? And why can’t the next, then the next?”

Lisa Aitken

Montrose’s Lisa is making her third Commonwealth Games appearance.

She arrives in Birmingham in superb form from the World Doubles Championships in April where she took bronze in the mixed event and was fifth in the women’s competition.

Lisa Aitken.
Lisa Aitken.

She said: “The national coach gave me a call which was such a relief because even though I’m the highest ranked female player and number one in Scotland, there was no guarantee that meant I was going to go.”

At Delhi 2010, Lisa reached the quarter-finals of both women’s and mixed doubles competitions after a remarkable comeback from serious illness.

And she had a successful Gold Coast 2018 competition, finishing in the top ten of both the women’s doubles and mixed doubles

In 2019, she and Mark James set a world record at Montrose sports centre with the longest squash rally of 3,606 shots.

Aitken is a student at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, three years into a brewing and distilling degree.

New career path

In 2020, the 32-year-old – enrolled in the university’s Sports Scholarship programme – told The Courier: “Many years ago my dad (Steve) made it his mission to collect a bottle of whisky from every distillery that Scotland has ever had.

“What used to be a kids toy room is now a whisky room. He’s got a massive collection in there.

“I just wanted to hang out with him so I went to auctions. I wasn’t interested in whisky and I definitely didn’t like the taste.

“The more I learned about it, the more interested I became.”

