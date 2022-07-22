Angus osprey chick saved after nest collapse drama

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Angus osprey chick saved after nest collapse drama

By Graham Brown
July 22 2022, 4.46pm Updated: July 22 2022, 6.04pm
The osprey nest on the island at Balgavies Loch collapsed. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
A rare osprey chick has been saved after a nest collapse drama at an Angus wildlife reserve.

Visitors to Balgavies Loch near Forfar have been watching the young bird’s progress since it hatched at the Scottish Wildlife Trust reserve earlier this summer.

Balgavies made history in 2012 when the first recorded osprey chick in Angus was born there.

Since then the tally of new arrivals has passed double figures.

Balgavies Loch Ospreys
A nesting osprey at Balgavies in previous years. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

But the island nest collapsed this week.

It’s thought the soaring temperatures may have caused the collapse.

And it led to fears for the youngster’s survival.

The fledgling was found on a path beside the loch by reserve warden Jim Hughes.

He managed to capture the chick and feed it.

Temporary home built

SWT staff and Tayside and Fife Raptor Study Group managed to build a temporary platform high up on the island.

And indications are the family are back together again.

An SWT spokesperson said: “The osprey nest at Balgavies Loch Wildlife Reserve collapsed on Wednesday, potentially as a result of extreme heat putting stress on the tree.

“The juvenile osprey, which was close to fledging, was found to be still alive and was kept safe.

“Thanks to members of the Scottish Raptor Study Group the juvenile osprey was raised up into a temporary platform.

“It successfully fledged Thursday morning so we are relieved to report that all is well.”

Ringing operation

The dramatic incident also meant that the young bird could be ringed by the experts.

It is only the second Balgavies osprey to be ringed because of the challenge of getting to the nest.

Osprey
Ospreys are skilled fish hunters.

The very first recorded chick – Blue YD – is still a regular returnee to Angus.

Blue YD was also satellite tagged and his signal tracked for 20,000 miles before he dropped off the radar.

It led to fears the bird may have perished.

But he was spotted by an English birdwatcher during a trip to Senegal and has been regularly recorded in Angus and Fife since.

Balgavies Loch
Balgavies Loch reserve is popular with visitors. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

A Balgavies appearance at the nest last year sparked hopes Blue YD might settle in his original home, but the regular mating pair were soon back together on the nest.

Balgavies is one of the most popular spots in Angus with fans of the raptors.

Ospreys return to Scotland each spring from wintering thousands of miles away in West Africa.

The Angus reserve was the scene of drama in 2016 when a hot air balloon passed close to the nest at the protected site.

