Arbroath mum’s bid to find mystery ‘hero’ after son, 7, injured at park

By Neil Henderson
July 24 2022, 4.02pm Updated: July 24 2022, 4.39pm
Luca Milne, 7, broke his arm after a fall at the play park.
The mum of an Arbroath youngster who suffered a serious injury at a Broughty Ferry park has called on the public to help trace a mystery hero who came to her son’s aid.

Luca Milne broke his arm in two places after falling from a roundabout at the play park on Sunday July 17.

Several parents rushed to help Luca after the fall, with the mystery man using his belt to create a makeshift sling.

He also stayed to comfort Luca, 7, and urged mum, Luisa, to go straight to Ninewells Hospital to get medical attention.

Belt used as a makeshift sling

Now Luisa wants to trace the kindhearted individual not only to return his belt but to thank him in person.

Luca and mum, Luisa.
“The man was an absolute star and just goes to show not all hero’s wear capes, ours wore a belt,” said Luisa.

“We’d only been at the park a few minutes when Rocco, my eldest son, came running over to say that Luca had fallen.

The distinctive striped belt which was used as a makeshift sling.
“At first I thought it was not serious but parents were gathering round to help.

“The man was comforting Luca and produced the belt to help support his arm.

“He may even come from the medical profession as he seemed to know instinctively the serious of Luca’s injury and advised us to get to Ninewells hospital without delay.

“It was only afterwards that we realised we still had the belt and had not even thanked him.

Arm broken in two places

“That’s why I’ve posted an appeal on social media to try and trace the lovely man who helped us.

“Interest has been phenomenal and the appeal has been shared hundreds of times but we are yet to find him.

“It would be nice to show our appreciation properly and also to return his belt.”

The mystery hero is thought to be Asian or African in appearance and was with his young daughter at the park.

Following two visits to Ninewells hospital in Dundee, in which an above the elbow cast was fitted, news of Luca’s injury has brought some unexpected benefits.

Noticing that Luca, a keen Arbroath FC fan, was down in the dumps during the school holidays the club contacted the family to invite them down to meet the players.

Luca and his brother, Rocco, were invited to meet the Arbroath players.
“It was a complete surprise and a dream come true for Luca and Rocco to be cub mascots for Wednesday’s match.

Appeal to find kindhearted ‘hero’

“Both are avid Arbroath fans and football mad,” said Luisa.

Mum, Luisa Milne with Luca, Rocco and husband Ramsay were guests at Arbroath FC.
“It was fantastic to meet the players who signed his cast and shirt and really lifted Luca’s spirits.”

And after spotting Arbroath’s support for the young fan, those behind the Scottish Football website – Pie and Bovril – delighted Luca by sending a surprise box containing dozens of chocolate bars.

“Despite the pain and discomfort life since has been amazing,” joked mum, Luisa.

“Rocco even joked that it had been good that his little brother had injured himself as it had got them to become mascots at Arbroath and meet their footballing heroes.

“We now just need to find the play park hero and it’ll be complete.”

If you were that man or know who it was then they can contact Luisa here.

