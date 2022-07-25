Watch as stricken Arbroath cliffs climber airlifted to safety

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This is the moment a stricken climber was airlifted from Arbroath cliffs by RNLI and coastguard rescue teams.

Both lifeboats from Arbroath were launched to the incident on Sunday at around 1.15pm.

Locals also reported a large emergency service presence, including medics from the Scottish Ambulance Service.

It is understood a climber scaling the cliffs suffered a broken leg and required help to get to safety.

Volunteers from the lifeboat assisted in a high line transfer to the coastguard helicopter, allowing the injured climber to be taken for medical attention.

A spokeswoman for HM Coastguard said the service received the call at around 12.40pm on Sunday reporting a climber with a suspected broken leg.

She said: “The climber was winched by the coastguard helicopter from Inverness and passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service who were close to the scene.

“Arbroath, Dundee, Montrose and Stonehaven coastguard rescue teams were also sent along with Arbroath RNLI lifeboat.”