Roads disruption after lorry hits Angus railway bridge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A road in Angus has been blocked after a lorry hit a railway bridge.

The incident happened at the bridge in Inverkeilor just after 9.20am on Monday.

The railway bridge is not shut but trains are being told to cross it at 20mph.

A spokesman for Network Rail says the HGV was transporting a digger when the bucket of the vehicle collided with the bridge.

Police are at the scene diverting traffic and a crane is also on-site as part of the clear-up.

Local bus services are also being affected.

If you're using Bus Services 30 and X7, please note that these buses are being diverted between Arbroath and Montrose.

Buses are operating via the over-height route due to a lorry strike at Inverkeillor Bridge. pic.twitter.com/86hOKJjAFz — Angus Council (@AngusCouncil) July 25, 2022

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Around 9.30am on Monday police received a report of a large vehicle having struck a railway bridge at Inverkeilor, Angus.

“There were no reports of anyone injured and traffic is currently being directed via the bridge diversion route.”

More to follow.