Home News Angus & The Mearns

First Arbroath Karty Kapers event makes a flying start

By Graham Brown
July 26 2022, 5.55am
The Karty Kapers parade ran from the High Street to the harbour. Pic: Paul Reid
The Karty Kapers parade ran from the High Street to the harbour. Pic: Paul Reid

Arbroath’s first Karty Kapers parade proved a runaway success.

The event took to the town’s High Street as clubs, families and friends showed off home-made creations and fancy dress for the family fun day.

Local councillor Brenda Durno and Arbroath community council led the idea to bring people out during the holidays.

They asked folk to build their own carties for the parade, and youngsters were also able to join in on scooters and their favourite ride-on toys.

“It went much better than we hoped,” said Brenda.

Alzheimer Scotland's entry for the event.
Alzheimer Scotland’s entry for the event. Pic: Paul Reid.

“The weather held and everyone taking part had a great laugh.

“It was lovely to see the karts going down the street at the front, with the kids on scooters and stuff behind them.”

Angus Provost Brian Boyd presented the cup for the best kart to four-year-old Arowe Hurst for his Incredible Hulk-themed entry.

Alzheimer Scotland were second and Team NBR in third place.

Four-year-old Arowe Hurst and his grandmother Karen Hurst with the winning entry
Four-year-old Arowe Hurst and his grandmother Karen Hurst with the winning entry. Pic: Paul Reid

There was drama as the parade headed towards the finish line near the Signal Tower.

Both town lifeboats were launched as the RNLI responded to a stricken climber who fell at the cliffs on Sunday afternoon.

“One of the guys taking part in the parade is on the lifeboat crew so he had to rush off to the station,” said Brenda.

Lilly-Anne French, 2, in her transport.
Lilly-Anne French, 2, in her transport. Pic: Paul Reid

“It was quite exciting for the children to see the lifeboat being launched.

“Thankfully the incident was safely dealt with.”

She said: “The whole thing was a great success and it’s given us a lot to think about if we are to run it again next year.

“I think folk would like to have a race so we might look at the route and do more promotion so folk can get their carties built.

Safiyyah Mallick,10, Ilyas Mallick, 8, and Yahya Mallick, 4, heading for the finish line on their scooters.
Safiyyah Mallick,10, Ilyas Mallick, 8, and Yahya Mallick, 4, heading for the finish line on their scooters. Pic: Paul Reid.

“But for it being the first one it turned out much better than we thought it would.

“We’d like to thanks everybody who made it a success, especially those who made a kart for the parade, marshalled and for everyone who came to spectate.

Arbroath cartie event
Youngsters having fun on the way to the Signal Tower. Pic: Paul Reid

