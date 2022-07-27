Arbroath basketball stars Gareth Murray and Hannah Robb on the ‘musketeer’ spirit inspiring them ahead of Commonwealth Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arbroath basketball stars Gareth Murray and Hannah Robb on the ‘musketeer’ spirit inspiring them ahead of Commonwealth Games

By Graham Brown
July 27 2022, 5.55am
Hannah Robb and Gareth Murray are relishing Birmingham 2022 on the basketball court.
There are plenty players who have looked up to Arbroath basketball star Gareth Murray – literally and metaphorically.

So as the 6ft 7ins Glasgow Rocks powerhouse readies himself for his third Commonwealth Games, there’s a special sense of pride that a fellow Tayside Musketeer is also making her Team Scotland bow in the event.

And between them Gareth and Hannah Robb hope they’ll be writing another chapter into Arbroath’s story of sporting success.

It’s a proud moment for the Tayside club to have two of its former players grace a Games together for the first time.

Gareth Murray
Gareth Murray in action at Gold Coast 2018. Pic: Michael Chambers/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock.

The pair both fell in love with the sport on the court of Arbroath Sports Centre, inspired by Musketeers coaches including the legendary figure of John Grant.

As a young athlete he competed against Seb Coe before founding the basketball side which is one of Scotland’s best.

So his death in 2021 while out cycling in the Carse of Gowrie is still sorely felt among figures including the duo going for gold in the days ahead.

John Grant.
And there would be no more fitting tribute to him than his proteges enjoying success on the court in Birmingham’s Smithfield site.

Gareth says: “John was an incredible influence on my younger career in Arbroath, and put the town on the map as a real basketball force.”

Gareth Murray in action for Scotland.
Gareth Murray in action for Scotland. Pic: Team Scotland

Murray’s professional career spans two decades, and he’s excited to be back in a Team Scotland shirt for the debut of the 3×3 format at the Commonwealths.

The 37-year-old adds: “Our preparation is going really well; we’ve had multiple tough training sessions and two tournaments in the lead-up, all of which has really helped us prepare for this style of basketball which was new to us.”

Delight for Hannah

He’s thrilled to see 24-year-old Leicester Rider Hannah in the Team Scotland ranks.

“Hannah came through a similar pathway to me, so that’s made it even better to see how she’s grown as a player,” says Gareth.

“She’s done some amazing work in helping the Scottish women’s game grow and having the opportunity to compete for Team GB and now Team Scotland in a Commonwealth Games is brilliant.

Hannah Robb in action for Leicester Riders.
Hannah Robb in action for Leicester Riders. Supplied by @ridersbball

“My family still live in the Angus area so I’m back and forth a few times a year, although it tends to be in the summer as I don’t get much time off during the season.”

But he did keep close tabs on the near fairytale football story of Dick Campbell’s Red Lichties last season.

He says: “I watched them a few times during the season and even managed to make it to a game at Partick Thistle this year.

“Hopefully we can create the same buzz for other people and sports, and get the town behind us like the way everyone was behind the football team.”

Drive to make Birmingham 2022

Similarly, Hannah says it’s an honour to be part of the Arbroath success story – which also includes local bobby Darren Burnett bowling in his sixth Games in his quest to add to his two Commonwealth golds.

“It’s such a huge privilege to be part of Team Scotland and I’m so excited to be going to my first Commonwealth Games,” she says.

“It is an honour any chance you get to wear the Scotland jersey and I can’t wait for the opportunity to play and compete in front of family and friends in Birmingham.

Hannah Robb
Hannah Robb is relishing the games. Pic: Team Scotland.

“Coming so close to Gold Coast four years’ ago was disappointing so there was that extra drive and hunger not to miss out this time round.

“I’ve represented Scotland from U13 to senior level so to be part of the team going to my first Commonwealth Games means a lot to me.

“We’re going to take it game by game and we know if we play confidently and defend well we are in with a chance.

“I just can’t wait to compete with my team and really enjoy the experience and have some fun.”

Muskies magic

And she says the ‘once a Musketeer, always a Musketeer’ ethos is strong in the wee Arbroath corner of the Team Scotland camp.

Hannah adds: “Growing up playing basketball in Arbroath, Gareth was a huge role model so to be alongside him going to Birmingham is pretty amazing.

“The support from everyone at home has been incredible.

“Former Muskies teammates and coaches have reached out to congratulate me which has meant a lot.

Hannah competing for Scotland at U18 level.
Hannah competing for Scotland at U18 level.

“Basketball started for me at Tayside Musketeers and I wouldn’t be where I am now without the support from everyone at the club.

“I’m so proud to be representing Arbroath within Team Scotland.

“It’s been an incredible year for sport in our town and it’s nice to be a part of it.

“It’s really shown that you don’t have to be from the biggest city or play for the biggest club; a bit of passion, dedication and love for the game goes a long way.

“I hope that this inspires more young people to get involved in sport.

“It has been life-changing for me and could be for so many others.”

