Arbroath basketball stars Gareth Murray and Hannah Robb on the ‘musketeer’ spirit inspiring them ahead of Commonwealth Games

There are plenty players who have looked up to Arbroath basketball star Gareth Murray – literally and metaphorically.

So as the 6ft 7ins Glasgow Rocks powerhouse readies himself for his third Commonwealth Games, there’s a special sense of pride that a fellow Tayside Musketeer is also making her Team Scotland bow in the event.

And between them Gareth and Hannah Robb hope they’ll be writing another chapter into Arbroath’s story of sporting success.

It’s a proud moment for the Tayside club to have two of its former players grace a Games together for the first time.

The pair both fell in love with the sport on the court of Arbroath Sports Centre, inspired by Musketeers coaches including the legendary figure of John Grant.

As a young athlete he competed against Seb Coe before founding the basketball side which is one of Scotland’s best.

So his death in 2021 while out cycling in the Carse of Gowrie is still sorely felt among figures including the duo going for gold in the days ahead.

And there would be no more fitting tribute to him than his proteges enjoying success on the court in Birmingham’s Smithfield site.

Gareth says: “John was an incredible influence on my younger career in Arbroath, and put the town on the map as a real basketball force.”

Murray’s professional career spans two decades, and he’s excited to be back in a Team Scotland shirt for the debut of the 3×3 format at the Commonwealths.

The 37-year-old adds: “Our preparation is going really well; we’ve had multiple tough training sessions and two tournaments in the lead-up, all of which has really helped us prepare for this style of basketball which was new to us.”

Delight for Hannah

He’s thrilled to see 24-year-old Leicester Rider Hannah in the Team Scotland ranks.

“Hannah came through a similar pathway to me, so that’s made it even better to see how she’s grown as a player,” says Gareth.

“She’s done some amazing work in helping the Scottish women’s game grow and having the opportunity to compete for Team GB and now Team Scotland in a Commonwealth Games is brilliant.

“My family still live in the Angus area so I’m back and forth a few times a year, although it tends to be in the summer as I don’t get much time off during the season.”

But he did keep close tabs on the near fairytale football story of Dick Campbell’s Red Lichties last season.

He says: “I watched them a few times during the season and even managed to make it to a game at Partick Thistle this year.

“Hopefully we can create the same buzz for other people and sports, and get the town behind us like the way everyone was behind the football team.”

Drive to make Birmingham 2022

Similarly, Hannah says it’s an honour to be part of the Arbroath success story – which also includes local bobby Darren Burnett bowling in his sixth Games in his quest to add to his two Commonwealth golds.

“It’s such a huge privilege to be part of Team Scotland and I’m so excited to be going to my first Commonwealth Games,” she says.

“It is an honour any chance you get to wear the Scotland jersey and I can’t wait for the opportunity to play and compete in front of family and friends in Birmingham.

“Coming so close to Gold Coast four years’ ago was disappointing so there was that extra drive and hunger not to miss out this time round.

“I’ve represented Scotland from U13 to senior level so to be part of the team going to my first Commonwealth Games means a lot to me.

“We’re going to take it game by game and we know if we play confidently and defend well we are in with a chance.

“I just can’t wait to compete with my team and really enjoy the experience and have some fun.”

Muskies magic

And she says the ‘once a Musketeer, always a Musketeer’ ethos is strong in the wee Arbroath corner of the Team Scotland camp.

Hannah adds: “Growing up playing basketball in Arbroath, Gareth was a huge role model so to be alongside him going to Birmingham is pretty amazing.

“The support from everyone at home has been incredible.

“Former Muskies teammates and coaches have reached out to congratulate me which has meant a lot.

“Basketball started for me at Tayside Musketeers and I wouldn’t be where I am now without the support from everyone at the club.

“I’m so proud to be representing Arbroath within Team Scotland.

“It’s been an incredible year for sport in our town and it’s nice to be a part of it.

“It’s really shown that you don’t have to be from the biggest city or play for the biggest club; a bit of passion, dedication and love for the game goes a long way.

“I hope that this inspires more young people to get involved in sport.

“It has been life-changing for me and could be for so many others.”