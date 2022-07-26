Bikers bound for Angus in second Steven Donaldson memorial ride

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The biker community will head to Angus this weekend for the second memorial ride for Steven Donaldson.

And there are hopes the two-wheeled tribute will mirror that of the inaugural turnout to honour the popular 27-year-old who was murdered in 2018.

In July 2019, an estimated 1,000 machines turned out for the run from Arbroath to Kinnordy Loch nature reserve, near Kirriemuir.

It was there that oil worker’s body was found beside his burnt out BMW by RSPB staff in the early morning of June 7 2018.

But Kinnordy has been reclaimed by the Donaldson family and his many friends as a place of solace.

An oak tree was planted there in Steven’s memory.

What route does the memorial ride take?

Bikers are being asked to gather again at Victoria Park in Arbroath from noon on Saturday.

The convoy will aim to set off at 1pm.

It will then head to Forfar and pass through the centre of the town.

The bikes will also go through the heart of Kirriemuir, before heading the couple of miles out of town to Kinnordy.

2019’s event was held a few days before what would have been Steven’s 29th birthday.

The machines brought the town centres to a standstill as Saturday shoppers stood in tribute.

Bikers revved their engines to spontaneous applause from those lining the streets.

Steven’s family said they were “overwhelmed” by the show of community support.

His sister, Lori, was a pillion passenger on one of the motorcycles and hopes to take part in the ride again this weekend.

Parents Bill and Pamela will travel in a car on the convoy to Kinnordy.

Lori said: “It’s still very difficult for us, but it’s something Steven would have liked.

“We weren’t sure how many would turn out for the first one so it was quite overwhelming to see the number of bikes.

“There are so many who still remember Steven and miss him so we hope it will be another positive day.”

Organiser’s hopes of big show of support

North east man Billy Connell hopes the biker community will deliver a similar show of support to the huge turnout of 2019.

“Steven had his life taken far too early,” said Billy.

He never knew Steven but got the agreement of Steven’s family to stage the memorial ride.

“I can’t thank enough those who were on their bikes or cheering us through Angus in 2019,” said Billy.

“Sadly, Covid has caused too much trouble in the past couple of years for it to go ahead again.

“But we wanted it to happen this summer and have been sharing it out again through bike clubs and so on.

“I really hope we will be able to show Steven’s family the support there is for them.”

Killers convicted

In 2019, an Edinburgh High Court jury convicted Kirrie men Callum Davidson and Steven Dickie of Steven’s brutal murder.

They were jailed for 24 and 23 years respectively.

Tasmin Glass, also from Kirrie, was found guilty of her former boyfriend’s culpable homicide and was sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

Dickie took his own life in Perth prison on the day his co-accused lost their bids to have their sentences cut.