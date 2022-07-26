Bikers bound for Angus in second Steven Donaldson memorial ride

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bikers bound for Angus in second Steven Donaldson memorial ride

By Graham Brown
July 26 2022, 4.30pm Updated: July 26 2022, 4.49pm
The 2019 Steven Donaldson memorial ride arriving at Kinnordy Loch.
The 2019 Steven Donaldson memorial ride arriving at Kinnordy Loch. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

The biker community will head to Angus this weekend for the second memorial ride for Steven Donaldson.

And there are hopes the two-wheeled tribute will mirror that of the inaugural turnout to honour the popular 27-year-old who was murdered in 2018.

In July 2019, an estimated 1,000 machines turned out for the run from Arbroath to Kinnordy Loch nature reserve, near Kirriemuir.

Steven Donaldson memorial ride 2019.
Steven Donaldson was remembered in a memorial ride in 2019. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

It was there that oil worker’s body was found beside his burnt out BMW by RSPB staff in the early morning of June 7 2018.

But Kinnordy has been reclaimed by the Donaldson family and his many friends as a place of solace.

An oak tree was planted there in Steven’s memory.

What route does the memorial ride take?

Bikers are being asked to gather again at Victoria Park in Arbroath from noon on Saturday.

The convoy will aim to set off at 1pm.

It will then head to Forfar and pass through the centre of the town.

The bikes will also go through the heart of Kirriemuir, before heading the couple of miles out of town to Kinnordy.

The scene at Victoria Park in Arbroath in July 2019.
The scene at Victoria Park in Arbroath in July 2019. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

2019’s event was held a few days before what would have been Steven’s 29th birthday.

The machines brought the town centres to a standstill as Saturday shoppers stood in tribute.

Bikers revved their engines to spontaneous applause from those lining the streets.

Steven’s family said they were “overwhelmed” by the show of community support.

His sister, Lori, was a pillion passenger on one of the motorcycles and hopes to take part in the ride again this weekend.

Parents Bill and Pamela will travel in a car on the convoy to Kinnordy.

Steven Donaldson tribute 2019.
People lining the streets of Kirriemuir in 2019. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Lori said: “It’s still very difficult for us, but it’s something Steven would have liked.

“We weren’t sure how many would turn out for the first one so it was quite overwhelming to see the number of bikes.

“There are so many who still remember Steven and miss him so we hope it will be another positive day.”

Organiser’s hopes of big show of support

North east man Billy Connell hopes the biker community will deliver a similar show of support to the huge turnout of 2019.

“Steven had his life taken far too early,” said Billy.

He never knew Steven but got the agreement of Steven’s family to stage the memorial ride.

“I can’t thank enough those who were on their bikes or cheering us through Angus in 2019,” said Billy.

Bikers pay their respects at Kinnordy Loch in 2019.
Bikers pay their respects at Kinnordy Loch in 2019. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

“Sadly, Covid has caused too much trouble in the past couple of years for it to go ahead again.

“But we wanted it to happen this summer and have been sharing it out again through bike clubs and so on.

“I really hope we will be able to show Steven’s family the support there is for them.”

Killers convicted

In 2019, an Edinburgh High Court jury convicted Kirrie men Callum Davidson and Steven Dickie of Steven’s brutal murder.

They were jailed for 24 and 23 years respectively.

Tasmin Glass, also from Kirrie, was found guilty of her former boyfriend’s culpable homicide and was sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

Dickie took his own life in Perth prison on the day his co-accused lost their bids to have their sentences cut.

