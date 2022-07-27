Crash closes A90 northbound near Stracathro in Angus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A crash closed the A90 northbound between Angus and Aberdeenshire.

The accident took place just after 5pm on Wednesday near Stracathro on North Water Bridge, near the border of the two areas.

The emergency services were on scene and the road closed until 7.30pm.

NEW❗️ ⌚️17:56#A90 CLOSED Northbound near Stracathro on North Water Bridge due to a collision ⛔️ Traffic beginning to build on the approach, Emergency services are at the scene🚔@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/DCxgJjRMpw — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) July 27, 2022

It is not known if anyone was injured or taken to hospital as a result but the ambulance service were in attendance.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.10pm on Wednesday police were called to reports of a two vehicle crash on the A90 northbound near the North Water Bridge.

“Police attended to assist and the road was closed. It was reopened around 7.30pm.”