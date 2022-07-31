Obituary: Alistair Young, 94, Denhead Farm, Monikie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Obituary: Alistair Young, 94, Denhead Farm, Monikie

By Chris Ferguson
July 31 2022, 2.00pm
Alistair Young.
Alistair Young.

Alistair Young, Denhead Farm, Monikie, who has died aged 94, was born at Newton of Affleck in 1928 and was schooled at Monikie primary.

He went on to Morgan Academy in Dundee but he left at the age of 13 to aid the Second World War effort.

The youngest of six  boys and two girls, farming was his calling when horses, binders and threshing mills were still part of the farming scene.

His father Thomas could trace his heritage to Skerrington Mains in Kilmarnock in the late 1800s and moved east to take the tenancy at Newton of Affleck around 1910.

Alistair Young.

Serving a two-year term at Lochton Farm, Crail, in his late teens, Alistair then for a while farmed Newton and next door Denhead with brother Martin.

He met his future wife Helen Ramsay at a South Angus Young Farmers’ dance in Marryat Hall, Dundee, and then settled down at Denhead in 1951 in a farmhouse with no electric or telephone and flagstone floors.

Enterprises over the years included cattle, sheep, potatoes, turnips and cereals though this was scaled back in the early 1970s when he reverted to farming single-handed with all the perils and hard work that entailed.

Monikie farmer Alistair Young.

He remained an active farmer until 2004 thereafter relying on cooperation with his nephew, farming next door, to witness another 18 harvests and the continued careful management of the soils at Denhead.

Alistair was an active church elder serving Monikie Church for more than 20 years, holding positions of treasurer and session clerk. He was also a keen indoor and outdoor bowler in his spare time.

He is survived by five children, 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]