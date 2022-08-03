Former Walker Cup captain Sandy Saddler welcomes US guests to delayed 150th anniversary event at Forfar Golf Club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Walker Cup captain Sandy Saddler welcomes US guests to delayed 150th anniversary event at Forfar Golf Club

By Graham Brown
August 3 2022, 4.45pm Updated: August 3 2022, 5.02pm
Sandy Saddler (right) shakes hands with US guest Bill Bielmyer on the first tee at Forfar.
Sandy Saddler (right) shakes hands with US guest Bill Bielmyer on the first tee at Forfar. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Sandy Saddler knows well what it’s like to line up against America’s top amateur golfers.

As a three-time Walker Cup player between 1963 and ’67, he distinguished himself as the only GB and Ireland player to win two singles matches in the last of those outings.

And Sandy went on to be non-playing captain in the 1977 showdown at New York’s Shinnecock Hills.

He also represented Scotland 22 times, and Britain fourteen times, between 1959 and 1967.

But the heat of battle was turned down for a convivial – if delayed – celebration of the 150th anniversary of his home club of Forfar with guests from the US.

Visiting US players at Forfar Golf Club
Geoff Birkback from the US tees off at Forfar. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Now 86, the well-known Forfar baker whose family firm is famed for its bridies, said it was a joy to finally welcome the touring players to Angus.

“It’s an annual thing which has been going on for a number of years and we play different courses including St Andrews,” said Sandy.

“Last year they were supposed to come to Forfar to play in what was the club’s 150th anniversary year, but that was cancelled.

“The American group is led by my friend Bill Bielmyer and comes from all over the States.”

US golfers visit Forfar for club's 150th anniversary.
The teams ready to tee off at Forfar. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Sandy still plays regularly at St Andrews.

But he admits the undulating Forfar fairways over which he was club champion no fewer than seven times present more of a challenge these days.

The anniversary foursomes event featured his son, Alistair, as well as R&A captain Peter Forster.

R&amp;A Captain Peter Forster hits his first drive at Forfar.
R&A Captain Peter Forster hits his first drive at Forfar. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Forfar’s Cunninghill course was the first in the world to have an 18-hole layout from inception.

And the club got a Royal seal of approval for its 150th anniversary when the Earl and Countess of Forfar visited in June last year.

The Countess struck a couple of practice shots on a new driving range named in honour of long-time club pro Peter McNiven.

But months later Forfar suffered a double hit from Mother Nature.

In November it lost 700 trees to Storm Arwen.

And the club was just weeks away from re-opening after a £30,000 clear-up operation when Storms Malik and Corrie toppled another 120 trees in January this year.

