Former Walker Cup captain Sandy Saddler welcomes US guests to delayed 150th anniversary event at Forfar Golf Club

Sandy Saddler knows well what it’s like to line up against America’s top amateur golfers.

As a three-time Walker Cup player between 1963 and ’67, he distinguished himself as the only GB and Ireland player to win two singles matches in the last of those outings.

And Sandy went on to be non-playing captain in the 1977 showdown at New York’s Shinnecock Hills.

He also represented Scotland 22 times, and Britain fourteen times, between 1959 and 1967.

But the heat of battle was turned down for a convivial – if delayed – celebration of the 150th anniversary of his home club of Forfar with guests from the US.

Now 86, the well-known Forfar baker whose family firm is famed for its bridies, said it was a joy to finally welcome the touring players to Angus.

“It’s an annual thing which has been going on for a number of years and we play different courses including St Andrews,” said Sandy.

“Last year they were supposed to come to Forfar to play in what was the club’s 150th anniversary year, but that was cancelled.

“The American group is led by my friend Bill Bielmyer and comes from all over the States.”

Sandy still plays regularly at St Andrews.

But he admits the undulating Forfar fairways over which he was club champion no fewer than seven times present more of a challenge these days.

The anniversary foursomes event featured his son, Alistair, as well as R&A captain Peter Forster.

Forfar’s Cunninghill course was the first in the world to have an 18-hole layout from inception.

And the club got a Royal seal of approval for its 150th anniversary when the Earl and Countess of Forfar visited in June last year.

The Countess struck a couple of practice shots on a new driving range named in honour of long-time club pro Peter McNiven.

But months later Forfar suffered a double hit from Mother Nature.

In November it lost 700 trees to Storm Arwen.

And the club was just weeks away from re-opening after a £30,000 clear-up operation when Storms Malik and Corrie toppled another 120 trees in January this year.