Arbroath nurse who swore at care home patients struck off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath nurse who swore at care home patients struck off

By Poppy Watson
August 5 2022, 3.47pm
Lunan Court care home in Arbroath, Angus.
Lunan Court care home in Arbroath, Angus.

An Arbroath nurse who swore at care home patients has been struck off by a watchdog.

James Gardiner was employed at Lunan Court Care Home when the incidents took place.

According to a report by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC), Gardiner lost his temper with a patient during a nightshift in February 2018.

Gardiner told the resident: “Stop f****** about, if you weren’t being such an a**, we would get along a lot better.”

He also said: “I’m not f****** interested.”

‘I’m not helping you’

An internal investigation was launched by care home bosses with a final written warning issued to Gardiner.

But just six months later, a second incident occurred at the home involving another patient.

According to the NMC, during a night shift in August of the same year, Gardiner unclipped the footplates from a vulnerable resident’s wheelchair and threw them to the ground “with force”.

He said to the patient: “Go on then, f*** off, if you fall, I’m not f****** helping you.”

Nurse struck off to protect public

The NMC struck Gardiner off during a second review of a suspension order originally imposed last November.

The regulator said it would be a “risk of harm to the public” if he was permitted to practise as a nurse.

The panel noted that Mr Gardiner had failed to engage with the proceedings despite being given several opportunities to do so.

‘No remorse shown’ for misconduct

The NMC report stated: “The panel noted that Mr Gardiner has not shown remorse for his misconduct.

“Further, Mr Gardiner has not demonstrated any insight into his previous failings.

“It also bore in mind that due to Mr Gardiner’s lack of engagement, his insight remains unchanged.

“The panel considered that the misconduct is remediable, but it had no evidence before it that Mr Gardiner has made any attempt to strengthen his practise.

“The panel was of the view that considerable evidence would be required to show that Mr Gardiner no longer posed a risk to the public.”

The Nursing and Midwifery Council considered the case.

A spokesperson for the Arbroath home, which is operated by HC-One, said: “The health, safety and wellbeing of our residents is our top priority, and we do not tolerate any behaviour which does not align with this.

“We therefore support the decision of the NMC.

“As soon as we became aware of this historic incident, we took immediate action to notify the NMC and relevant safeguarding organisations and to suspend the individual involved – they have not worked for HC-One in any capacity since 2018.

“We will always take action to make sure our care teams share our values and provide the highest standards of kind care for our residents.”

The Courier was unable to contact Gardiner for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier