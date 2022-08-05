Arbroath nurse who swore at care home patients struck off

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Arbroath nurse who swore at care home patients has been struck off by a watchdog.

James Gardiner was employed at Lunan Court Care Home when the incidents took place.

According to a report by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC), Gardiner lost his temper with a patient during a nightshift in February 2018.

Gardiner told the resident: “Stop f****** about, if you weren’t being such an a**, we would get along a lot better.”

He also said: “I’m not f****** interested.”

‘I’m not helping you’

An internal investigation was launched by care home bosses with a final written warning issued to Gardiner.

But just six months later, a second incident occurred at the home involving another patient.

According to the NMC, during a night shift in August of the same year, Gardiner unclipped the footplates from a vulnerable resident’s wheelchair and threw them to the ground “with force”.

He said to the patient: “Go on then, f*** off, if you fall, I’m not f****** helping you.”

Nurse struck off to protect public

The NMC struck Gardiner off during a second review of a suspension order originally imposed last November.

The regulator said it would be a “risk of harm to the public” if he was permitted to practise as a nurse.

The panel noted that Mr Gardiner had failed to engage with the proceedings despite being given several opportunities to do so.

‘No remorse shown’ for misconduct

The NMC report stated: “The panel noted that Mr Gardiner has not shown remorse for his misconduct.

“Further, Mr Gardiner has not demonstrated any insight into his previous failings.

“It also bore in mind that due to Mr Gardiner’s lack of engagement, his insight remains unchanged.

“The panel considered that the misconduct is remediable, but it had no evidence before it that Mr Gardiner has made any attempt to strengthen his practise.

“The panel was of the view that considerable evidence would be required to show that Mr Gardiner no longer posed a risk to the public.”

A spokesperson for the Arbroath home, which is operated by HC-One, said: “The health, safety and wellbeing of our residents is our top priority, and we do not tolerate any behaviour which does not align with this.

“We therefore support the decision of the NMC.

“As soon as we became aware of this historic incident, we took immediate action to notify the NMC and relevant safeguarding organisations and to suspend the individual involved – they have not worked for HC-One in any capacity since 2018.

“We will always take action to make sure our care teams share our values and provide the highest standards of kind care for our residents.”

The Courier was unable to contact Gardiner for comment.