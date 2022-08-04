Woman taken to hospital and man fined after crash involving car and moped in Montrose By Emma Duncan August 4 2022, 8.30pm Updated: August 4 2022, 8.39pm The crash took place on Dorward Road, Montrose. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A woman has been taken to hospital and a man fined after a moped was involved in a crash with a car in Angus. Locals reported seeing police and an ambulance present on Dorward Road in Montrose on Thursday. Crews were responding to the incident which took place at about 7.30am. The 60-year-old woman riding the moped was taken to Ninewells Hospital. The extent of her injuries are not known. The male driver of the car was given a fine. Police Scotland A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 7.30am on Thursday we received a report of a crash involving a car and a moped. “A 60-year-old woman, the rider of the moped, was taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee. “A 28-year-old man, the driver of the car, was given a fixed penalty notice.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier A9 closed near Dunblane after crash as Perth drivers also hit with delays Love Island star Kem Cetinay helping police after involvement in fatal collision Two dead and five taken to hospital after head-on crash near East Calder Man taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash near Forfar