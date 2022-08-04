Woman taken to hospital and man fined after crash involving car and moped in Montrose

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been taken to hospital and a man fined after a moped was involved in a crash with a car in Angus.

Locals reported seeing police and an ambulance present on Dorward Road in Montrose on Thursday.

Crews were responding to the incident which took place at about 7.30am.

The 60-year-old woman riding the moped was taken to Ninewells Hospital. The extent of her injuries are not known.

The male driver of the car was given a fine.

Police Scotland

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 7.30am on Thursday we received a report of a crash involving a car and a moped.

“A 60-year-old woman, the rider of the moped, was taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.

“A 28-year-old man, the driver of the car, was given a fixed penalty notice.”