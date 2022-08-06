Holiday flats conversion plan approved for Carnoustie’s Dalhousie Hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Holiday flats conversion plan approved for Carnoustie’s Dalhousie Hotel

By Graham Brown
August 6 2022, 5.54am
The former Dalhousie Hotel in Carnoustie has been closed since 2020. Pic: Google.
The former Dalhousie Hotel in Carnoustie has been closed since 2020. Pic: Google.

Carnoustie’s former Dalhousie Hotel is to become holiday apartments.

Angus planners have given the green light for the conversion of the High Street building into five holiday lets.

And the firm behind the project say it will bring tourists back to a building closed since 2020.

The Dalhousie Holdings application was approved under delegated powers by Angus Council.

The firm told planners: “The Dalhousie Hotel surrendered its licence in July 2020 and ceased trading.

Dalhousie Hotel Carnoustie
The hotel sits at the junction of High Street and Bonella Street. Pic: Google.

“It was not a successful business at the time it ceased trading and the building is in need of investment to bring it into any beneficial use.”

They say it will involve “a fair amount of work internally” to meet building regulations.

But there will be few changes to the external fabric.

Mix of apartments

The building is thought to date back to the late 1800s, but isn’t listed.

Designs show a plan to create a wheelchair accessible three-bedroom apartment as well as three two-bed and a one-bed apartment.

There will be balcony decks for two of the ground floor apartments and parking for seven cars off Bonella Street.

Dalhousie Hotel Carnoustie
The High Street frontage. Pic: Google.

Planners said: “Minimal alterations are proposed to the building externally.

“There is sufficient space for vehicle parking, bin and recycling storage and outdoor amenity space is also provided.

“The redevelopment to a holiday letting use is considered to be acceptable.

“It is in keeping with the character and pattern of development in the surrounding area and it is of an appropriate scale for this town centre location.”

The planning approval includes a specific condition preventing the apartments being used as a long-term or permanent residence.

It means they must not be occupied by the same individual or group of individuals for more than 12 weeks in any 26-week period.

Police raid

The hotel closed after a drugs raid on the premises which led to its former bar manager being jailed.

DJ and events promoter Bracken Piggott was sentenced to 14 months in September 2021 after admitting turning the family-run hotel into the hub of his drug dealing operations.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard cannabis with a street value of more than £4,000, as well as cocaine and £16,000 in cash were found when police raided the hotel in March 2020.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]