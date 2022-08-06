Holiday flats conversion plan approved for Carnoustie’s Dalhousie Hotel

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Carnoustie’s former Dalhousie Hotel is to become holiday apartments.

Angus planners have given the green light for the conversion of the High Street building into five holiday lets.

And the firm behind the project say it will bring tourists back to a building closed since 2020.

The Dalhousie Holdings application was approved under delegated powers by Angus Council.

The firm told planners: “The Dalhousie Hotel surrendered its licence in July 2020 and ceased trading.

“It was not a successful business at the time it ceased trading and the building is in need of investment to bring it into any beneficial use.”

They say it will involve “a fair amount of work internally” to meet building regulations.

But there will be few changes to the external fabric.

Mix of apartments

The building is thought to date back to the late 1800s, but isn’t listed.

Designs show a plan to create a wheelchair accessible three-bedroom apartment as well as three two-bed and a one-bed apartment.

There will be balcony decks for two of the ground floor apartments and parking for seven cars off Bonella Street.

Planners said: “Minimal alterations are proposed to the building externally.

“There is sufficient space for vehicle parking, bin and recycling storage and outdoor amenity space is also provided.

“The redevelopment to a holiday letting use is considered to be acceptable.

“It is in keeping with the character and pattern of development in the surrounding area and it is of an appropriate scale for this town centre location.”

The planning approval includes a specific condition preventing the apartments being used as a long-term or permanent residence.

It means they must not be occupied by the same individual or group of individuals for more than 12 weeks in any 26-week period.

Police raid

The hotel closed after a drugs raid on the premises which led to its former bar manager being jailed.

DJ and events promoter Bracken Piggott was sentenced to 14 months in September 2021 after admitting turning the family-run hotel into the hub of his drug dealing operations.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard cannabis with a street value of more than £4,000, as well as cocaine and £16,000 in cash were found when police raided the hotel in March 2020.