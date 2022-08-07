16 bloomin’ marvellous pictures as Montrose Flower Show returns

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose gardeners made sure the long-awaited return of the town’s flower show was a weekend success.

The local horticultural society is one of the oldest in Angus, having been formed in 1826.

So it is just a few years away from celebrating its bicentenary.

And organisers were determined to get the show back on the summer calendar after a two-year pandemic absence.

They scaled back the size of the event to make it a single-day show in St Mary and St Peter’s Church on the Mid Links on Saturday.

But there were still plenty excellent exhibits for visitors to enjoy.

Those included some fantastic flowers and veg to excellent handicrafts.

The society made it easy for first-time exhibitors to take part by allowing entries on the day.

And they hope the success of the weekend will bring a bumper crop of entries for a full show next year.

Forfar Flower Show will also return later this month.

It will remain a two-day event on August 27 and 28.

But it’s also a scaled-down show in the Guide Hall at The Myre.

The town horticultural society was forced to move because the regular venue of the Reid Hall is being used as a vaccination centre.

However, Dundee Flower and Food Festival has been cancelled for the third year in succession.

Photographer Gareth Jennings captured more shots from the Montrose show.