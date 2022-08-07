16 bloomin’ marvellous pictures as Montrose Flower Show returns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

16 bloomin’ marvellous pictures as Montrose Flower Show returns

By Graham Brown
August 7 2022, 9.57am Updated: August 7 2022, 10.59am
Judge Alastair Gray looking at the begonias at Montrose.
Judge Alastair Gray looking at the begonias at Montrose. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Montrose gardeners made sure the long-awaited return of the town’s flower show was a weekend success.

The local horticultural society is one of the oldest in Angus, having been formed in 1826.

So it is just a few years away from celebrating its bicentenary.

And organisers were determined to get the show back on the summer calendar after a two-year pandemic absence.

Montrose flower show committee
Organising committee Dorothy Fotheringham, Pat Cummins, Christine Russell, Margaret Ligertwood, Catherine Dey and Diane Turberfield at the show. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

They scaled back the size of the event to make it a single-day show in St Mary and St Peter’s Church on the Mid Links on Saturday.

But there were still plenty excellent exhibits for visitors to enjoy.

Those included some fantastic flowers and veg to excellent handicrafts.

Lorna Bey judging the hats at the show
Lorna Bey judging the hats at the show. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

The society made it easy for first-time exhibitors to take part by allowing entries on the day.

And they hope the success of the weekend will bring a bumper crop of entries for a full show next year.

Montrose flower show judging
Judging the flowers at the event. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Forfar Flower Show will also return later this month.

It will remain a two-day event on August 27 and 28.

But it’s also a scaled-down show in the Guide Hall at The Myre.

The town horticultural society was forced to move because the regular venue of the Reid Hall is being used as a vaccination centre.

However, Dundee Flower and Food Festival has been cancelled for the third year in succession.

Photographer Gareth Jennings captured more shots from the Montrose show.

Judge Mary Gray with one of the cauliflower exhibits.
Judge Mary Gray with one of the cauliflower exhibits.

Montrose flower show

Montrose flower show visitors
Visitors enjoy the show.
Margaret Ligertwood with her knitting competition entry.
Margaret Ligertwood with her knitting competition entry.
Admiring the exhibits.
Montrose flower show gladioli judging
Mary Gray judges the gladioli.

Studying the flower exhibits.
Flower judge Alastair Gray.
Flower judge Alastair Gray.
Show secretary Christine Russell with the gladioli.
Show secretary Christine Russell with the gladioli.
Award-winning veg at the show.
Montrose flower show
Judging the exhibits.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier