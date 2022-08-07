Missing Forfar man Daniel Mullen traced safe and well

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar man Daniel Mullen, who has not been seen for three days, has been traced safe and well.

Daniel, 35, also known as Daniel Higgins, was last seen in the Angus town’s Castle Street on August 4.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We can confirm that Daniel Mullen, 35, who had been reported missing from Forfar has been traced safe and well.

“Thanks to everyone who helped with our earlier appeal.”