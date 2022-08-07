Missing Forfar man Daniel Mullen traced safe and well By Lindsey Hamilton August 7 2022, 4.55pm Updated: August 7 2022, 7.05pm Daniel Mullen has been traced safe and well. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Forfar man Daniel Mullen, who has not been seen for three days, has been traced safe and well. Daniel, 35, also known as Daniel Higgins, was last seen in the Angus town’s Castle Street on August 4. A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We can confirm that Daniel Mullen, 35, who had been reported missing from Forfar has been traced safe and well. “Thanks to everyone who helped with our earlier appeal.” What happens when someone is reported missing in Scotland? Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Sharon Hutchison: Daughter of missing Dundee mum opens up on family’s agony Days since woman went missing ‘hardest of our lives’, says family Family of missing Dundee woman tell of ‘hardest days of our lives’ as search continues Man taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash near Forfar