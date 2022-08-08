Demolition of Forfar’s Lochside leisure centre due to begin in October

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar’s Lochside leisure centre is finally facing its end – but demolition has been delayed.

The country park facility became the subject of a lengthy legal battle after it closed in 2017.

Two local businessmen took Angus Council to court over plans to knock it down.

Mark Guild and Donald Stewart said the authority had not carried out a proper consultation on the building’s future.

They believed it was structurally sound and could have a long-term community use.

The Court of Session ruled in their favour in a landmark case which declared the centre a common good asset.

It forced the council into a formal community consultation.

But no-one came forward with viable plans to lease 47-year-old centre.

And in late 2021, councillors agreed to bulldoze the building.

Playpark out of bounds

The council hoped to start knocking Lochside down in September.

But they have now confirmed the five-month project is scheduled to begin in mid-October.

Officials are finalising the details of who will get the contract.

There is £423,000 set aside in the council’s capital plan for the demolition.

And it’s emerged the popular playpark beside Lochside will be out of bounds for the duration of the project.

It is too close to the centre to remain open during the works.

The autumn school holidays end on October 14.

A council spokesperson said: “Tenders are currently being reviewed but it is anticipated that the works will start after the October holiday period and be completed in February 2023.

“Soft landscaping is anticipated to be carried out in March and April, weather permitting.

“Due to the proximity of the demolition works, the playpark will not be available to the public along with car parks adjacent to the centre.

“All areas of the park outwith the site will be available for use.

“The car park at the ranger base will still be available.

“The boundary of the site will be secured with fencing to ensure the safety of members of the public and use of the access road at the site will be restricted with appropriate signage in place.”

The empty building has cost the council around £1,000 a week to secure, insure and maintain since it closed.