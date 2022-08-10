Call for action to speed up reopening of ancient Arbroath Abbey ruins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Call for action to speed up reopening of ancient Arbroath Abbey ruins

By Graham Brown
August 10 2022, 11.43am Updated: August 10 2022, 12.47pm
The Angus landmark remains out of bounds to visitors.
Heritage chiefs have put the safety of staff and visitors at Arbroath Abbey as their top priority, amid claims the ancient landmark could slide into a state of ‘managed decline’.

Historic Environment Scotland shut nearly 20 sites across the country last year after routine surveys revealed dangerous masonry.

Much of the Abbey – the setting for the signing of the Declaration of Arbroath in 1320 – remains fenced off.

The sandstone ruins are to be the subject of a high-level structural inspection.

Arbroath Abbey.

HES have kept the visitor centre open and made improvements to it.

But Arbroath Conservative councillor Derek Wann says the Abbey itself has been out of bounds for too long.

He wants the Scottish Government to step in to speed up its reopening.

‘Jewel in the crown’

“The abbey has played a key role in Scottish history and it should be a jewel in the crown of historic visitor attractions,” said the Arbroath East and Lunan councillor.

“But it remains languishing behind cheap fencing while heritage bosses under the supervision of Ministers appear to sit on their hands.

“I can understand its closure during the pandemic and the need to have it inspected before it opens again.

“But there seems little movement towards that and this magnificent abbey and indeed, Arbroath, deserves better.

Arbroath Abbey visitor centre
A new Declaration of Arbroath exhibition opened last year as part of the Arbroath 700 + 1 programme. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

“This seems to be a pattern across sites in the care of Historic Environment Scotland and it’s deeply concerning – especially as, all of a sudden, climate change gets the blame.

Mr Wann said: “What is equally concerning is that ‘managed decline’ now appears to be under consideration for a number of sites in the care of HES, where they will simply be abandoned to disappear entirely.

Councillor Derek Wann
Councillor Derek Wann.

“Once these monuments, which are often hugely significant to local communities, are gone, then future generations will be deprived of them and there’s no going back.”

Similar concerns were raised around St Andrews Cathedral’s reopening in time for last month’s 150th anniversary Open Championship.

But the attraction was partially opened in time for the huge international visitor influx.

It allowed global golf fans to make their pilgrimage to the grave of “the Godfather of Golf”, Old Tom Morris.

Safety priority for HES

HES said: “We are currently carrying out a prioritised programme of inspections of high-level masonry at some sites in our care, the condition of which has been exacerbated by climate change, with access restrictions in place as a precaution whilst this work is ongoing.

“This issue is not unique to Scotland and is something facing heritage managers globally, however we are taking proactive steps to help address this and have a prioritised programme of inspections in place this year.

“Over 80% of our properties are currently accessible and we are progressing well through the inspection programme and are continuing to open up additional spaces wherever we are able to.

“However we have a statutory obligation to keep staff and visitors safe from potential risks, and the health and safety of visitors and staff must always be our first priority.

HES pointed towards the recently-opened Scriptorium, a collaboration with Hospitalfield arts hub in Arbroath.

Arbroath Abbey scriptorium
The scriptorium sites in the grounds of Arbroath Abbey.

And is said it had enhanced the Abbey visitor centre as part of the Arbroath 700 + 1 anniversary events.

“We have also invested in new exterior interpretation panels including QR codes to provide further digital content at the site.”

“Our priority is to continue to provide as much access to these sites as possible.

“What we have said is that we need to conduct these surveys to get a complete picture, and a range of options may be needed depending on the requirements of that site, but our predisposition will always be to provide as much access as feasibly possible at sites.”

Scottish Government support

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Against a challenging financial backdrop, the Scottish Government will continue to support Historic Environment Scotland to maintain Scotland’s heritage and historic environment and deliver its vital protection and preservation work, which it is internationally recognised for.

“Historic Environment Scotland is already well under way with a prioritised programme of inspections and is working hard to uncover the extent of the issues faced at all affected properties in care.

“This will allow Historic Environment Scotland to continue to provide as much public access to sites as is safe to do.”

