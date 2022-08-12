Carnoustie Links and Abertay Uni develop research partnership to drive golf forward

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A global golf census has teed off as part of a new partnership between Carnoustie Golf Links and Abertay University aimed at bringing more people into the game.

The world famous Open Championship venue has already forged strong links with Abertay.

And the census is the first project for a new research hub which aims to deliver a data-driven impact on the sport.

The latest development was launched as Carnoustie plays host to the R&A Boys’ and Girls’ Amateur Championships.

Greater participation

A key focus will be on bringing under-represented groups into the game.

Pandemic research by the R&A revealed a lockdown leap in playing numbers.

But the governing body warned the huge influx of returning or new golfers should not be taken for granted.

The health and wellbeing benefits of being on the fairways will be another main area of research.

And the performance side of the game and impact of major events on Carnoustie and Angus will not be forgotten.

“The hub is the next step in our mission to help turn the dial on the sport in a meaningful, data-driven, way,” said Links chief executive Michael Wells.

“We have been working with Abertay University for a number of years on some extremely interesting research projects.”

Those included an impact study during last year’s AIG Women’s Open at the Angus links.

The event pumped £6 million into the Angus economy.

Abertay research revealed a 67% increase in those who said they would consider golfing more often following the prestigious tournament.

Junior programmes

Projects around the physical activity and health of caddies as well as Carnoustie’s high performance junior golf programmes are ongoing.

“As an organisation who strives to lead the way in golf development and growing the game, we believe we will be even better placed to take informed decisions and actions through the data provided by our very own research hub,” said Mr Wells.

“Furthermore, we look forward to making this information available to the industry in order that our learnings can be applied to the wider game.”

Dr Graeme Sorbie of Abertay says innovation and progression will be at the heart of the new hub.

“Our mission is to help make golf more accessible for anyone who wants to participate,” said the sports sciences lecturer.

“Our research aims to have a meaningful impact on the people involved in golf, both now and in the future.

“It’s important that the sport continues to innovate and grow sustainably to improve how golf is perceived.”

Pioneering census

Abertay Professor David Lavallee, who chairs the research hub steering group, said the census is the first and farthest reaching international study of its kind.

“The most important element in golf is the people involved, whether they are amateur or professional golfers, teaching professionals, caddies, greenkeepers or others involved in the game. “

To find out more and take part in the census visit www.carnoustiegolflinks.com/carnoustie-abertay-research-hub

Ambitious long-term Links vision

It comes as Carnoustie Links await a decision on a radical plan to re-structure how the Angus Council-owned asset is run.

Links chiefs want a 125-year lease to form the foundation of a billion-pound vision to safeguard Carnoustie’s place on The Open rota.

And in June the Links committee revealed it had struck a deal to buy the landmark Carnoustie Golf Hotel overlooking the Championship course.