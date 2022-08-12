Carnoustie Links and Abertay Uni develop research partnership to drive golf forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Carnoustie Links and Abertay Uni develop research partnership to drive golf forward

By Graham Brown
August 12 2022, 5.56am
Carnoustie Links chief executive Mike Wells, Dr Ashley Williams, Jonny Glen and Dr Graeme Sorbie, all Abertay University and Carnoustie head pro Keir McNicoll. Pic: Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
A global golf census has teed off as part of a new partnership between Carnoustie Golf Links and Abertay University aimed at bringing more people into the game.

The world famous Open Championship venue has already forged strong links with Abertay.

And the census is the first project for a new research hub which aims to deliver a data-driven impact on the sport.

The latest development was launched as Carnoustie plays host to the R&A Boys’ and Girls’ Amateur Championships.

Carnoustie Links
Carnoustie is hosting the R&A Girls’ and Boys’ tournaments this week. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Greater participation

A key focus will be on bringing under-represented groups into the game.

Pandemic research by the R&A revealed a lockdown leap in playing numbers.

But the governing body warned the huge influx of returning or new golfers should not be taken for granted.

The health and wellbeing benefits of being on the fairways will be another main area of research.

And the performance side of the game and impact of major events on Carnoustie and Angus will not be forgotten.

“The hub is the next step in our mission to help turn the dial on the sport in a meaningful, data-driven, way,” said Links chief executive Michael Wells.

“We have been working with Abertay University for a number of years on some extremely interesting research projects.”

Carnoustie Links chief executive Mike Wells
Carnoustie Links chief executive Mike Wells. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Those included an impact study during last year’s AIG Women’s Open at the Angus links.

The event pumped £6 million into the Angus economy.

Abertay research revealed a 67% increase in those who said they would consider golfing more often following the prestigious tournament.

Junior programmes

Projects around the physical activity and health of caddies as well as Carnoustie’s high performance junior golf programmes are ongoing.

“As an organisation who strives to lead the way in golf development and growing the game, we believe we will be even better placed to take informed decisions and actions through the data provided by our very own research hub,” said Mr Wells.

“Furthermore, we look forward to making this information available to the industry in order that our learnings can be applied to the wider game.”

Dr Graeme Sorbie of Abertay says innovation and progression will be at the heart of the new hub.

“Our mission is to help make golf more accessible for anyone who wants to participate,” said the sports sciences lecturer.

Graeme Sorbie Abertay University
Dr Graeme Sorbie of Abertay’s division of Sport and Exercise Sciences. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

“Our research aims to have a meaningful impact on the people involved in golf, both now and in the future.

“It’s important that the sport continues to innovate and grow sustainably to improve how golf is perceived.”

Pioneering census

Abertay Professor David Lavallee, who chairs the research hub steering group, said the census is the first and farthest reaching international study of its kind.

“The most important element in golf is the people involved, whether they are amateur or professional golfers, teaching professionals, caddies, greenkeepers or others involved in the game. “

To find out more and take part in the census visit www.carnoustiegolflinks.com/carnoustie-abertay-research-hub

Ambitious long-term Links vision

It comes as Carnoustie Links await a decision on a radical plan to re-structure how the Angus Council-owned asset is run.

Links chiefs want a 125-year lease to form the foundation of a billion-pound vision to safeguard Carnoustie’s place on The Open rota.

And in June the Links committee revealed it had struck a deal to buy the landmark Carnoustie Golf Hotel overlooking the Championship course.

