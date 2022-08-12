Missing Arbroath man traced safe and well following police appeal By James Simpson August 12 2022, 7.29am Updated: August 12 2022, 11.42am Police Scotland. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A missing Arbroath man has been traced safe and well following a police appeal. Alan Saunders, 40, was last seen in the Hill Street area of the town at around 2pm on Thursday. Officers launched a social media appeal to find him before confirming on Friday morning that he had been found. A police spokesperson said: “Missing person Alan Saunders from Arbroath has been traced safe and well.” What happens when someone is reported missing in Scotland? Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Son of missing Andy Bonnes makes heartfelt plea for dad’s return after CCTV shows taxi trip Police appeal over missing four-year-old boy in Turkey CCTV image of missing student nurse released by Met Police Missing Fife teen traced safe and well