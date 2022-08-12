Missing Arbroath man traced safe and well following police appeal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A missing Arbroath man has been traced safe and well following a police appeal.

Alan Saunders, 40, was last seen in the Hill Street area of the town at around 2pm on Thursday.

Officers launched a social media appeal to find him before confirming on Friday morning that he had been found.

A police spokesperson said: “Missing person Alan Saunders from Arbroath has been traced safe and well.”