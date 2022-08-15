Doors Open Days: How many of these Angus locations have you been to?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Doors Open Days: How many of these Angus locations have you been to?

By Graham Brown
August 15 2022, 11.04am Updated: August 15 2022, 12.15pm
You can climb to the top of the Airlie Monument on Doors Open Days in September. Pic: Angus Council.
You can climb to the top of the Airlie Monument on Doors Open Days in September. Pic: Angus Council.

The Airlie Monument will offer a rare bird’s eye view of Storm Arwen’s Angus legacy when folk have the chance to climb the 65-foot tower next month.

It is one of more than 25 Angus location taking part in Doors Open Days.

And it will be the first chance for visitors to survey the storm impact from the top of the monument which stands 1,230-feet above sea level north of Kirriemuir.

The popular path up to the monument was badly hit when Arwen struck at the end of 2021.

But it is back open for walkers and bikers, and Doors Open Days organisers hope it will be busy on the weekend of September 10/11.

Part of Scotland-wide programme

2022 is the 33rd year of the Scotland-wide free festival.

Angus venues include regular favourites such as Forfar’s Balmashanner War Memorial, the Royal Observer Corps Post museum in Arbroath and Montrose Basin Visitor Centre.

And there are several new additions.

Brechin cathedeal
Brechin Cathedral. Supplied by Angus Council.

Arbroath sheriff courthouse group will showcase plans for a community hub in the High Street building.

There is even a chance to take part in a pie-making masterclass at the Wee Cook Kitchen in Carnoustie.

Many of the venues – like the Airlie Monument – are not often open to the public.

Angus communities convenor, Councillor Mark McDonald said: “Doors Open Days is a chance to showcase the places and stories that have shaped our local area.

“After years of uncertainty, we’re eager to reconnect with our community and share all that Angus has to offer.”

“Doors Open Days are always a highlight of the Angus events calendar, encouraging people from near and far to explore Angus.”

National co-ordinator Dr Susan O’Connor is a director of the Scottish Civic Trust.

She says it’s an opportunity for folk to enjoy rare access to some spots.

“Doors Open Days offers visitors the opportunity to play ‘tourist’ in their own town for free, as they uncover new experiences and revisit old favourites right on their doorstep,” she said.

Here are the Angus locations for Doors Open Days next month.

Arbroath: Redcastle Brewery, Royal Observer Corps Post museum, Former Sheriff Courthouse, Webster Memorial Theatre, Saltire sports centre, Mortuary Chapel, Arbroath fire station, Arbroath sports centre.

Brechin: Brechin Cathedral, Brechin community campus, Davidson Cottage, Kinnaird Castle.

Carnoustie: Wee Cook Kitchen, Carnoustie sports centre.

Forfar: Balmashanner War Memorial, Forfar fire station, Forfar community campus, Aberlemno Pictish room, Glamis cross slab.

Kirriemuir: Airlie Monument, Angus Archives library pop-up, Camera Obscura, Webster’s sports centre.

Monikie: Angus Archives Country Park pop-up.

Montrose: Montrose sport centre, Basin visitor centre.

To find out more about Doors Open Days in Angus, see www.visitangus.com/doorsopen

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

You can climb to the top of the Airlie Monument on Doors Open Days in September. Pic: Angus Council.
12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way
0
You can climb to the top of the Airlie Monument on Doors Open Days in September. Pic: Angus Council.
Fury as 'party campers' leave trail of destruction at Angus loch
0
You can climb to the top of the Airlie Monument on Doors Open Days in September. Pic: Angus Council.
Angus distillery gets green light for 250ft turbine in world-leading hydrogen energy scheme
You can climb to the top of the Airlie Monument on Doors Open Days in September. Pic: Angus Council.
Back to school 2022: Your snaps of children off to school in Dundee and…
0
You can climb to the top of the Airlie Monument on Doors Open Days in September. Pic: Angus Council.
LISTEN: How today's Conservative leadership husting in Perth could be affected by Liz Truss'…
You can climb to the top of the Airlie Monument on Doors Open Days in September. Pic: Angus Council.
Meet some of the excited children starting school in Tayside and Fife
0
You can climb to the top of the Airlie Monument on Doors Open Days in September. Pic: Angus Council.
ScotRail reveals impact of latest rail strike on Tayside and Fife services
0
You can climb to the top of the Airlie Monument on Doors Open Days in September. Pic: Angus Council.
Pictures as thunder and lightning cause chaos on Tayside and Fife
0
You can climb to the top of the Airlie Monument on Doors Open Days in September. Pic: Angus Council.
Appeal to find missing woman, 36, from Forfar
You can climb to the top of the Airlie Monument on Doors Open Days in September. Pic: Angus Council.
Angus mum on cloud nine after shedding nearly 6 stone for skydive in aid…
0

More from The Courier

You can climb to the top of the Airlie Monument on Doors Open Days in September. Pic: Angus Council.
Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet
0
5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader…
You can climb to the top of the Airlie Monument on Doors Open Days in September. Pic: Angus Council.
Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street
You can climb to the top of the Airlie Monument on Doors Open Days in September. Pic: Angus Council.
Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth
You can climb to the top of the Airlie Monument on Doors Open Days in September. Pic: Angus Council.
12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way
0
You can climb to the top of the Airlie Monument on Doors Open Days in September. Pic: Angus Council.
Conservative supporters pelted with eggs in Perth as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare…