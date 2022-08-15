Doors Open Days: How many of these Angus locations have you been to?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Airlie Monument will offer a rare bird’s eye view of Storm Arwen’s Angus legacy when folk have the chance to climb the 65-foot tower next month.

It is one of more than 25 Angus location taking part in Doors Open Days.

And it will be the first chance for visitors to survey the storm impact from the top of the monument which stands 1,230-feet above sea level north of Kirriemuir.

The popular path up to the monument was badly hit when Arwen struck at the end of 2021.

But it is back open for walkers and bikers, and Doors Open Days organisers hope it will be busy on the weekend of September 10/11.

Part of Scotland-wide programme

2022 is the 33rd year of the Scotland-wide free festival.

Angus venues include regular favourites such as Forfar’s Balmashanner War Memorial, the Royal Observer Corps Post museum in Arbroath and Montrose Basin Visitor Centre.

And there are several new additions.

Arbroath sheriff courthouse group will showcase plans for a community hub in the High Street building.

There is even a chance to take part in a pie-making masterclass at the Wee Cook Kitchen in Carnoustie.

Many of the venues – like the Airlie Monument – are not often open to the public.

Angus communities convenor, Councillor Mark McDonald said: “Doors Open Days is a chance to showcase the places and stories that have shaped our local area.

“After years of uncertainty, we’re eager to reconnect with our community and share all that Angus has to offer.”

“Doors Open Days are always a highlight of the Angus events calendar, encouraging people from near and far to explore Angus.”

National co-ordinator Dr Susan O’Connor is a director of the Scottish Civic Trust.

She says it’s an opportunity for folk to enjoy rare access to some spots.

“Doors Open Days offers visitors the opportunity to play ‘tourist’ in their own town for free, as they uncover new experiences and revisit old favourites right on their doorstep,” she said.

Here are the Angus locations for Doors Open Days next month.

Arbroath: Redcastle Brewery, Royal Observer Corps Post museum, Former Sheriff Courthouse, Webster Memorial Theatre, Saltire sports centre, Mortuary Chapel, Arbroath fire station, Arbroath sports centre.

Brechin: Brechin Cathedral, Brechin community campus, Davidson Cottage, Kinnaird Castle.

Carnoustie: Wee Cook Kitchen, Carnoustie sports centre.

Forfar: Balmashanner War Memorial, Forfar fire station, Forfar community campus, Aberlemno Pictish room, Glamis cross slab.

Kirriemuir: Airlie Monument, Angus Archives library pop-up, Camera Obscura, Webster’s sports centre.

Monikie: Angus Archives Country Park pop-up.

Montrose: Montrose sport centre, Basin visitor centre.

To find out more about Doors Open Days in Angus, see www.visitangus.com/doorsopen