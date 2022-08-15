Appeal to find missing woman, 36, from Forfar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Concern is growing for a 36-year-old woman who was reported missing from Forfar.

Police are appealing for information to help trace Karen McDonald, who was last seen in the Springfield area of the town last Tuesday afternoon (August 15).

A statement from Police Scotland said: “Karen is described as white, around 5ft 8in, of medium build, and [has] dyed blonde hair which is very short with a fringe.

“Anyone who has seen Karen or knows of her whereabouts is requested to call 101, quoting reference 3319 of Thursday August 11.

“Karen also has connections in the Aberdeen area.”