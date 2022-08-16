Fury as ‘party campers’ leave trail of destruction at Angus loch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Furious locals say they are at their wits’ end after “party campers” left behind another trail of destruction at an Angus beauty spot.

Trees were cut down, drugs paraphernalia was left behind, and tents, human waste and even tyres were dumped on the shores of Lintrathen Loch near Kirriemuir at the weekend.

Residents say the problems have become a weekly occurrence.

Gavin Ferguson, the site’s water bailiff, and president of Lintrathen Angling Club, says people who live and work in the area have had enough.

He said: “This is happening every single weekend and something has to be done.

“This past weekend there were dozens of what I call party campers pitched up at the loch.

“The problems they are causing are getting worse and worse. These are not genuine wild campers who, generally speaking, clear up after themselves and don’t cause any damage.

“These are people who are just out for a party. They chopped down trees for firewood, left behind food and drink containers, used portable barbeques, needles, tents and chairs.

“It’s then left up to myself and other volunteers from the angling club to go around behind them clearing up the mess.”

Gavin says he counted 27 tents pitched at the side of the loch at the weekend, 40-60 paddleboarders on the water and 45 cars parked on narrow roads nearby.

He added: “This number of people behaving in this irresponsible manner is also creating other problems.

“The cars abandoned at the roadside make it impossible for locals in tractors to get around and there’s no way an ambulance or fire engine would get past.”

Locals have been complaining about similar issues at the site for months.

Frances Fleming, who runs Peel Farm, close to the loch, believes the situation is getting worse.

She said: “We have no issue with other people enjoying the area but they need to do so responsibly.

“These rough campers don’t do that. They leave behind their rubbish, use the loch as a toilet and make life difficult for locals.”

‘No excuse’ for mess – Scottish Water

The loch, along with nearby Backwater Reservoir, supplies drinking water for 300,000 residents across Tayside.

Scottish Water says it understands the anger of locals.

A spokesperson said: “There is no excuse for leaving this kind of mess behind for others to clean up, including hazards which have potential to cause harm to people as well as the environment.

“We have been working with partners in recent years to respond to these challenges, while recognising that the root cause is the behaviour of a significant minority of visitors.

“A multi-agency event was held last month to raise the profile of the issues and the enforcement action that can be taken by the police or Angus Council.”

A spokesperson for Angus Council said: “Unfortunately these sorts of actions from a small minority of users are inherent across the country and we share in those frustrations from the local community.

On-the-spot fines of £200 for fly-tippers

“Locally the tourism and visitor management group, a partnership comprising representatives from Scottish Water, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Police Scotland and Angus Council, are collectively considering proactive measures to discourage this sort of activity.

“We are currently working on a strategic tourism infrastructure development plan to identify potential opportunities to improve the tourism infrastructure and direct activity to managed areas.”

The council says anyone caught fly-tipping can be fined £200 on the spot, but could face fines as big as £40,000 in court.