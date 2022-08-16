Fury as ‘party campers’ leave trail of destruction at Angus loch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Fury as ‘party campers’ leave trail of destruction at Angus loch

By Lindsey Hamilton
August 16 2022, 4.54pm Updated: August 16 2022, 6.41pm
Gavin Ferguson, water bailiff, with a discarded tent at Lintrathen Loch.
Gavin Ferguson, water bailiff, with a discarded tent at Lintrathen Loch.

Furious locals say they are at their wits’ end after “party campers” left behind another trail of destruction at an Angus beauty spot.

Trees were cut down, drugs paraphernalia was left behind, and tents, human waste and even tyres were dumped on the shores of Lintrathen Loch near Kirriemuir at the weekend.

Residents say the problems have become a weekly occurrence.

Gavin Ferguson, the site’s water bailiff, and  president of Lintrathen Angling Club, says people who live and work in the area have had enough.

Branches from trees that were cut down at the weekend.
Items left dumped near the loch.

He said: “This is happening every single weekend and something has to be done.

“This past weekend there were dozens of what I call party campers pitched up at the loch.

“The problems they are causing are getting worse and worse. These are not genuine wild campers who, generally speaking, clear up after themselves and don’t cause any damage.

“These are people who are just out for a party. They chopped down trees for firewood, left behind food and drink containers, used portable barbeques, needles, tents and chairs.

Gavin says locals have had enough.

“It’s then left up to myself and other volunteers from the angling club to go around behind them clearing up the mess.”

Gavin says he counted 27 tents pitched at the side of the loch at the weekend, 40-60 paddleboarders on the water and 45 cars parked on narrow roads nearby.

He added: “This number of people behaving in this irresponsible manner is also creating other problems.

“The cars abandoned at the roadside make it impossible for locals in tractors to get around and there’s no way an ambulance or fire engine would get past.”

Another abandoned tent.

Locals have been complaining about similar issues at the site for months.

Frances Fleming, who runs Peel Farm, close to the loch, believes the situation is getting worse.

She said: “We have no issue with other people enjoying the area but they need to do so responsibly.

“These rough campers don’t do that. They leave behind their rubbish, use the loch as a toilet and make life difficult for locals.”

‘No excuse’ for mess – Scottish Water

The loch, along with nearby Backwater Reservoir, supplies drinking water for 300,000 residents across Tayside.

Scottish Water says it understands the anger of locals.

A spokesperson said: “There is no excuse for leaving this kind of mess behind for others to clean up, including hazards which have potential to cause harm to people as well as the environment.

More of the rubbish left at the site.

“We have been working with partners in recent years to respond to these challenges, while recognising that the root cause is the behaviour of a significant minority of visitors.

“A multi-agency event was held last month to raise the profile of the issues and the enforcement action that can be taken by the police or Angus Council.”

A spokesperson for Angus Council said: “Unfortunately these sorts of actions from a small minority of users are inherent across the country and we share in those frustrations from the local community.

On-the-spot fines of £200 for fly-tippers

“Locally the tourism and visitor management group, a partnership comprising representatives from Scottish Water, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Police Scotland and Angus Council, are collectively considering proactive measures to discourage this sort of activity.

“We are currently working on a strategic tourism infrastructure development plan to identify potential opportunities to improve the tourism infrastructure and direct activity to managed areas.”

The council says anyone caught fly-tipping can be fined £200 on the spot, but could face fines as big as £40,000 in court.

Calls for tightening of access laws to protect Perthshire from irresponsible tourists

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Flooding at Elliot Links last November.
12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way
0
Green hydrogen will be used to heat the still at Arbikie Distillery. Pic: Grant Campbell Instagram @fixing_the_shadows
Angus distillery gets green light for 250ft turbine in world-leading hydrogen energy scheme
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Back to school Dundee Angus Picture shows; Back to school Dundee Angus. NA. Supplied by Supplied/DCT Media Date; 16/08/2022
Back to school 2022: Your snaps of children off to school in Dundee and…
0
Post Thumbnail
LISTEN: How today's Conservative leadership husting in Perth could be affected by Liz Truss'…
Courier News - Dundee - Sheanne Mulholland story - CR0037428 - Pics of a group of young school kids in their uniform, for an article on schools going back. The friends are all starting P1 together at Seaview Primary School in Monifieth. Kids are Felix Mulholland, Aria Whyte, Annabel Dickie, Aurla Wilson, and Lewis (I think his surname is Croll but you will need to check this). Picture Shows; soon to be school chums - l to r - Lewis Croll, Felix Mulholland, Annabel Dickie and Aurla Wilson, Ashludie Park, Lorne Street, Monifieth, 15th August 2022, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Meet some of the excited children starting school in Tayside and Fife
0
Inverkeithing is one of only two Tayside and Fife stations being served.
ScotRail reveals impact of latest rail strike on Tayside and Fife services
0
Lightning in Forth Crescent, Dundee. Picture by Craig Doogan Photography & Digital Art.
Pictures as thunder and lightning cause chaos on Tayside and Fife
0
Police Scotland has appealed for information to help trace missing woman Karen McDonald, 36, from Forfar.
Appeal to find missing woman, 36, from Forfar
You can climb to the top of the Airlie Monument on Doors Open Days in September. Pic: Angus Council.
Doors Open Days: How many of these Angus locations have you been to?
Jacqui, left, back on terra firma after completing the skydive for Bravehound fundraiser.
Angus mum on cloud nine after shedding nearly 6 stone for skydive in aid…
0

More from The Courier

Key man: Levitt
Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet
0
5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader…
Fire crews attending to a fire in a building on Hill street, behind Kirkcaldy High street.
Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street
Police vehicles and an ambulance attending the incident near Forgandenny.
Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth
Flooding at Elliot Links last November.
12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way
0
Rachel Amery Story - CR0037413 - The seventh Conservative leadership election hustings taking place at Perth Concert Hall and is hosted by Colin Mackay. Picture shows protests outside the concert hall -- Perth Concert Hall, Horsecross Plaza, Mill Street, Perth - Tuesday 16th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Conservative supporters pelted with eggs in Perth as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare…