Angus distillery gets green light for 250ft turbine in world-leading hydrogen energy scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus distillery gets green light for 250ft turbine in world-leading hydrogen energy scheme

By Graham Brown
August 16 2022, 4.45pm Updated: August 16 2022, 6.41pm
Green hydrogen will be used to heat the still at Arbikie Distillery. Pic: Grant Campbell Instagram @fixing_the_shadows
Green hydrogen will be used to heat the still at Arbikie Distillery. Pic: Grant Campbell Instagram @fixing_the_shadows

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Green hydrogen will be used to heat the still at Arbikie Distillery. Pic: Grant Campbell Instagram @fixing_the_shadows
12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way
0
Green hydrogen will be used to heat the still at Arbikie Distillery. Pic: Grant Campbell Instagram @fixing_the_shadows
Fury as 'party campers' leave trail of destruction at Angus loch
0
Green hydrogen will be used to heat the still at Arbikie Distillery. Pic: Grant Campbell Instagram @fixing_the_shadows
Back to school 2022: Your snaps of children off to school in Dundee and…
0
Green hydrogen will be used to heat the still at Arbikie Distillery. Pic: Grant Campbell Instagram @fixing_the_shadows
LISTEN: How today's Conservative leadership husting in Perth could be affected by Liz Truss'…
Green hydrogen will be used to heat the still at Arbikie Distillery. Pic: Grant Campbell Instagram @fixing_the_shadows
Meet some of the excited children starting school in Tayside and Fife
0
Green hydrogen will be used to heat the still at Arbikie Distillery. Pic: Grant Campbell Instagram @fixing_the_shadows
ScotRail reveals impact of latest rail strike on Tayside and Fife services
0
Green hydrogen will be used to heat the still at Arbikie Distillery. Pic: Grant Campbell Instagram @fixing_the_shadows
Pictures as thunder and lightning cause chaos on Tayside and Fife
0
Green hydrogen will be used to heat the still at Arbikie Distillery. Pic: Grant Campbell Instagram @fixing_the_shadows
Appeal to find missing woman, 36, from Forfar
Green hydrogen will be used to heat the still at Arbikie Distillery. Pic: Grant Campbell Instagram @fixing_the_shadows
Doors Open Days: How many of these Angus locations have you been to?
Green hydrogen will be used to heat the still at Arbikie Distillery. Pic: Grant Campbell Instagram @fixing_the_shadows
Angus mum on cloud nine after shedding nearly 6 stone for skydive in aid…
0

More from The Courier

Green hydrogen will be used to heat the still at Arbikie Distillery. Pic: Grant Campbell Instagram @fixing_the_shadows
Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet
0
5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader…
Green hydrogen will be used to heat the still at Arbikie Distillery. Pic: Grant Campbell Instagram @fixing_the_shadows
Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street
Green hydrogen will be used to heat the still at Arbikie Distillery. Pic: Grant Campbell Instagram @fixing_the_shadows
Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth
Green hydrogen will be used to heat the still at Arbikie Distillery. Pic: Grant Campbell Instagram @fixing_the_shadows
12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way
0
Green hydrogen will be used to heat the still at Arbikie Distillery. Pic: Grant Campbell Instagram @fixing_the_shadows
Conservative supporters pelted with eggs in Perth as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare…