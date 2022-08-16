12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 12-week programme to fix flooding on a stretch of cycle path near Arbroath is getting under way.

The £200,000 project starts on Wednesday (August 17) at Elliot Links, on the National Cycle Network 1 (NCN1) route.

The stretch has been consistently hit with flooding in recent years.

Last year, councillors in Angus agreed to put £100,000 towards work to alleviate the issue.

Sustrans – through its National Cycle Network Fund – provided the other half of the cash.

Angus Council says some restrictions will be in place while the work is completed, affecting those who use the path from Elliot to Easthaven, the West Link Parks area and surrounding areas.

What restrictions will be in place?

Cyclists will be diverted from the West Links Park, along the A92 cycle path and down Arbroath Road to East Haven.

Lorries will require access through West Links Parks to get to the path between August 17 and September 8. This will be completed before 11am each day.

Areas required for lorries and materials will be cordoned off, as will benches on the edge of the path through the park.

Serena Cowdy, Arbroath West councillor and spokesperson for environment, tourism and active travel, said: “I welcome the news that work is about to start on this project.

“Flooding on the coastal path at Elliot Links is a regular occurrence over the winter period, making the path impassable for people travelling from Arbroath to Easthaven, on to Carnoustie and Monifieth, and back again.

“Although there is likely to be some disruption in the area while the work is being carried out, officers have made every effort to minimise this and I’m confident everyone will be pleased with the end result.

“It’s really important we provide the infrastructure to help people make the shift to more sustainable and active forms of transport, supporting them to leave their cars at home and opt for cleaner, greener, cheaper and healthier ways of getting about.

“A crucial part of this is to make it as safe as possible for cyclists and pedestrians.”