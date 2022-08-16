12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way

By James Simpson
August 16 2022, 7.07pm
Flooding at Elliot Links last November.
Flooding at Elliot Links last November.

A 12-week programme to fix flooding on a stretch of cycle path near Arbroath is getting under way.

The £200,000 project starts on Wednesday (August 17) at Elliot Links, on the National Cycle Network 1 (NCN1) route.

The stretch has been consistently hit with flooding in recent years.

Last year, councillors in Angus agreed to put £100,000 towards work to alleviate the issue.

Sustrans – through its National Cycle Network Fund – provided the other half of the cash.

Angus Council says some restrictions will be in place while the work is completed, affecting those who use the path from Elliot to Easthaven, the West Link Parks area and surrounding areas.

What restrictions will be in place?

  • Cyclists will be diverted from the West Links Park, along the A92 cycle path and down Arbroath Road to East Haven.
  • Lorries will require access through West Links Parks to get to the path between August 17 and September 8. This will be completed before 11am each day.
  • Areas required for lorries and materials will be cordoned off, as will benches on the edge of the path through the park.

Serena Cowdy, Arbroath West councillor and spokesperson for environment, tourism and active travel, said: “I welcome the news that work is about to start on this project.

Flooding on the coastal path at Elliot Links is a regular occurrence over the winter period, making the path impassable for people travelling from Arbroath to Easthaven, on to Carnoustie and Monifieth, and back again.

The floodwater is often said to be “knee-deep”.

“Although there is likely to be some disruption in the area while the work is being carried out, officers have made every effort to minimise this and I’m confident everyone will be pleased with the end result.

“It’s really important we provide the infrastructure to help people make the shift to more sustainable and active forms of transport, supporting them to leave their cars at home and opt for cleaner, greener, cheaper and healthier ways of getting about.

“A crucial part of this is to make it as safe as possible for cyclists and pedestrians.”

