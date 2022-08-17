£170,000 for Caley Railway canopy is small cash comfort after Levelling Up knockback

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brechin’s Caledonian Railway has landed a £170,000 funding windfall to complete a canopy project at the historic station.

And it comes just weeks after the disappointment of seeing its multi-million pound Levelling Up Fund bid hit the buffers.

Angus projects will receive £624,000 from a council fund for community-led regeneration.

Two in Brechin and two in Arbroath will share the six-figure Place-Based Investment Programme pot.

But there was disappointment for other groups in Montrose, Forfar and Letham after their applications were rejected.

Second year of funding

The £275 million nationwide fund was announced by the Scottish Government in 2020/21.

Angus dished out £720k last year.

In all, ten applications totalling just over £2m came forward for this latest round.

Criteria included carbon reduction, sustainability and deliverability in within the March 2023 timeframe.

The successful projects for 2022 are Arbroath community astroturf project (£106k), Arbroath Courthouse re-development (£281k), JARS community project in Brechin (£66.5k) and the Caley Railway (£170.5k).

Montrose Men’s Shed, which hopes to buy its Old Rope Works home in the town, was unsuccessful.

A £280k bid by Monifieth seafront community hub was rejected but has been recommended for support next year.

Communities urged to develop future plans

Angus communities convener Mark McDonald said: “We are delighted to have seen so many community-led projects that qualified for this funding stepping forward.

“But it is also vital other local groups, companies and organisations develop plans now that will give them the best possible position to take advantage of this funding in future years.”

“The bids far exceeded the funding available this time around.

“That meant we had to prioritise those projects that were ready and able to deliver on their plans this year.

“It has been a difficult task.”

Caley consolation

Brechin councillor Jill Scott said the Caley cash was some consolation for the volunteer-run railway after the levelling up fund knockback.

“I’m delighted to see the canopy project at the railway being supported.

“They hope to have that completed in time for the Polar Express this year.”

The railway reduced an original £18m LUF bid by half in an attempt to convince councillors to back their wide-ranging plans.

But officials said it was too risky for the council and a special meeting voted not to make an application for the UK Government cash.

It leaves Angus as the only mainland council on Scotland not to have gone for levelling up support.

North east MSP Liam Kerr has written to Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth urging her to step in to protect the future of the popular attraction.