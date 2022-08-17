£170,000 for Caley Railway canopy is small cash comfort after Levelling Up knockback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

£170,000 for Caley Railway canopy is small cash comfort after Levelling Up knockback

By Graham Brown
August 17 2022, 5.30pm Updated: August 17 2022, 6.10pm
The platform canopy at Brechin station has been replaced. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.
The platform canopy at Brechin station has been replaced. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

Brechin’s Caledonian Railway has landed a £170,000 funding windfall to complete a canopy project at the historic station.

And it comes just weeks after the disappointment of seeing its multi-million pound Levelling Up Fund bid hit the buffers.

Angus projects will receive £624,000 from a council fund for community-led regeneration.

Two in Brechin and two in Arbroath will share the six-figure Place-Based Investment Programme pot.

Arbroath Courthouse.
Arbroath Courthouse Community Trust will receive a slice of the fund.

But there was disappointment for other groups in Montrose, Forfar and Letham after their applications were rejected.

Second year of funding

The £275 million nationwide fund was announced by the Scottish Government in 2020/21.

Angus dished out £720k last year.

In all, ten applications totalling just over £2m came forward for this latest round.

Criteria included carbon reduction, sustainability and deliverability in within the March 2023 timeframe.

The successful projects for 2022 are Arbroath community astroturf project (£106k), Arbroath Courthouse re-development (£281k), JARS community project in Brechin (£66.5k) and the Caley Railway (£170.5k).

Montrose Men’s Shed, which hopes to buy its Old Rope Works home in the town, was unsuccessful.

A £280k bid by Monifieth seafront community hub was rejected but has been recommended for support next year.

Montrose Men's Shed
Montrose Men’s Shed missed out. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Communities urged to develop future plans

Angus communities convener Mark McDonald said: “We are delighted to have seen so many community-led projects that qualified for this funding stepping forward.

“But it is also vital other local groups, companies and organisations develop plans now that will give them the best possible position to take advantage of this funding in future years.”

“The bids far exceeded the funding available this time around.

“That meant we had to prioritise those projects that were ready and able to deliver on their plans this year.

“It has been a difficult task.”

Caley consolation

Brechin councillor Jill Scott said the Caley cash was some consolation for the volunteer-run railway after the levelling up fund knockback.

“I’m delighted to see the canopy project at the railway being supported.

“They hope to have that completed in time for the Polar Express this year.”

The railway reduced an original £18m LUF bid by half in an attempt to convince councillors to back their wide-ranging plans.

But officials said it was too risky for the council and a special meeting voted not to make an application for the UK Government cash.

It leaves Angus as the only mainland council on Scotland not to have gone for levelling up support.

North east MSP Liam Kerr has written to Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth urging her to step in to protect the future of the popular attraction.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

The platform canopy at Brechin station has been replaced. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.
From secret doors to fairy lit trees: See inside Carnoustie's new dining experience No.29…
0
The platform canopy at Brechin station has been replaced. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.
‘That’s the kind of hydrogen bomb we want dropped in Angus’: Council's bold plan…
0
Forfar Community Campus is closed
Forfar Community Campus set to reopen after water issue
0
The platform canopy at Brechin station has been replaced. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.
LISTEN: Property row continues over new Thornton housing development
The platform canopy at Brechin station has been replaced. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.
Drug den fears of former council leader if Angus Superloo attendants are axed
1
The platform canopy at Brechin station has been replaced. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.
Stories behind the ultimate sacrifice of Kirriemuir's sons to be revealed in cemetery tours
0
The platform canopy at Brechin station has been replaced. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.
12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way
0
The platform canopy at Brechin station has been replaced. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.
Fury as 'party campers' leave trail of destruction at Angus loch
0
The platform canopy at Brechin station has been replaced. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.
Angus distillery gets green light for 250ft turbine in world-leading hydrogen energy scheme
The platform canopy at Brechin station has been replaced. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.
Back to school 2022: Your snaps of children off to school in Dundee and…
0

More from The Courier

Andy Considine has been the signing Callum Davidson wanted.
'Nobody is really talking about Jamie McCart', says Callum Davidson, as St Johnstone defender…
0
The platform canopy at Brechin station has been replaced. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.
Jack Ross addresses Mark Birighitti mentality as Dundee United boss dismisses transfer talk
0
The platform canopy at Brechin station has been replaced. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.
RAB DOUGLAS: Special memories of Pat Liney and why Mark Birighitti deserves longer to…
0
Scott Allan unveiled as an Arbroath player at Gayfield on Wednesday.
Arbroath make 'statement of intent' confirming signing of ex Hibs ace Scott Allan
0
The platform canopy at Brechin station has been replaced. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.
Perth and Kinross Council issues advice on bin collections ahead of strike
0
Buffalo horns and beach dancing: Wednesday's news in pictures