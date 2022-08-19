Angus faces ‘major disruption’ during bin strike as council issues advice on collections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Angus faces ‘major disruption’ during bin strike as council issues advice on collections

By Poppy Watson
August 19 2022, 11.50am Updated: August 19 2022, 6.51pm
Angus Council workers collecting bins in Monifieth.
Residents in Angus have been warned they face “major disruption” to bin collections as workers prepare to go on strike.

Refuse staff, represented by trade union Unite, are due to walk out for eight consecutive days from Wednesday August 24 to Wednesday August 31 over an ongoing pay dispute.

An improved offer has been made to staff – but as things stand, it has not been confirmed whether that will be accepted.

The council has announced it will be putting various measures in place should the strike proceed, including a web page to keep locals up to date and additional staff at its recycling centres for one week following the strike.

‘Major disruption is expected’

Angus Council has advised residents to put their bins out “as normal”, which will be collected if possible.

A statement from the local authority said: “We have received notice of strike action which will affect our waste services.

“This strike action relates to a national dispute over pay and will involve the majority of councils in Scotland.

Many bins in Angus will not be collected.

“Strike action will take place Wednesday August 24 to Wednesday August 31 and will disrupt most of our waste and recycling collection services.

“Please put your bins out as normal and we will collect if we can, bearing in mind most areas will be facing major disruption.”

What to do if bins are not collected

Locals are advised to wheel their bin back in if it is not collected by 4.30pm on the day, with the council returning to collect it on the next scheduled date.

The local authority has also given the following advice for different bin types:

  • Non-recyclable waste (purple bin): “If your purple bin is missed, you can put out up to three additional bags on your next collection.”
  • Mixed recycling (grey bin): “If your grey bin is missed, you can take recycling to a neighbourhood recycling point or a recycling centre when they reopen. As a last resort you can put out up to two bags of missed recycling beside your purple bin.”
Advice has been issued on Angus bin collections.
  • Garden waste bin: “If your garden waste bin is not collected due to the strike, your subscription will be extended by the equivalent number of collections. This will be done automatically – there’s no need to contact us.”
  • Food waste bin: “If you have a food waste caddy please use it. Food waste will easily keep for two weeks without any issues. If you can, please ensure that any overflow of food waste is contained within your purple bin and not in bags set out beside your purple bin.”

All recycling centres will also be closed during the industrial action, and locals are being asked to get rid of their waste before then.

How to get rid of waste following strike

However, the council says it will provide general waste skips at several recycling centres for household waste following the strike.

These will be in place for one week at its Brechin, Carnoustie, Kirriemuir and Monifieth centres from September 1 until September 8.

Additional staff will be on hand at the facilities to accommodate the temporary measure.

Angus Council will be posting daily updates on its website during the strike.

Extra staff will be deployed following the strike to recycling centres including Monifieth.

Strikes among refuse collection workers are also planned in Dundee and Perth and Kinross.

Perth and Kinross Council issued advice to locals on bin collections during the strike earlier this week.

Dundee City Council has not yet released its advice.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The council is focused on minimising the disruption to waste collection services during this period.

“Residents will be made aware of any future developments on changes to the city’s waste services at the earliest opportunity.”

