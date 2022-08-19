21 great pictures as Glenisla Games shines with 151st event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

21 great pictures as Glenisla Games shines with 151st event

By Graham Brown
August 19 2022, 5.32pm
Dundee City Pipe Band play at Glenisla Games. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Dundee City Pipe Band play at Glenisla Games. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Glenisla Highland Games made a triumphant return from the pandemic as the wee Angus event with the big international reputation enjoyed an excellent return to form.

The last event in 2019 enjoyed a surprise Royal visit when the Duke of Rothesay dropped in.

Prince Charles helped celebrate the gathering’s 150th anniversary.

But Covid halted plans for the 151st games.

Glenisla Highland Games
Highland Dancers ready to impress the judges. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Picturesque setting

The Forter Haugh field on the banks of the River Isla is one of the smallest on the circuit.

But the games is immense in stature in terms of its appeal to locals and visitors.

And so it proved on Friday as competitors and spectators flocked to the scenic setting.

It was a largely sun-kissed afternoon for the crowd.

Glenisla Games heavies
Pete Hart in the heavies competition. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Families from the glen welcome relatives back from around the globe for the gathering each year.

96-year-old Games patron Lord Airlie remains an enthusiastic supporter.

And there is always an international flavour to the piping and dancing competitions.

Global popularity

Glenisla’s date on the calendar sits neatly between the World Pipe Band Championships in Glasgow and the World Highland Dancing Championships at Cowal.

So it’s always a popular event with visitors from the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand as well as Europe.

Lord Airlie.
Games patron the Earl of Airlie (left) enjoys proceedings. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

The tough Mount Blair hill race is a challenging finale for those brave enough to take it on.

And then there’s a chance for participants, organisers and spectators to use up any remaining energy on the dancefloor at the evening games ball.

The inaugural Glenisla Games in 1856 saw competitors from the north west of Glen Isla compete against those from the south east.

Glenisla Games heavies event
Alasdair Davidson throws the heavy stone. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Until Covid struck the event has been held annually, with the exception of the years of the First and Second World Wars.

Glenisla Games didn’t actually recommence until 1947 as the committee deemed the Haugh to have been too cut up by military vehicles to safely stage the event.

More pictures by Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards of the 151st Games.

Paul Dearie in the heavyweight games.
Dancers limbering up.
Glenisla Games
A flag bearer throws a cheeky smile.
Dundee City Pipe Band in action.
The parade to signal the opening of the event.
Glenisla Games
An enthusiastic crowd.
highland dancing at Glenisla games
Dancers wait their turn.
Glenisla Games piping
Liam Kernaghan from New Zealand in the solo piping.
One young fan enjoys the games.
Highland dancers display their talent.
Piping judges Murray Henderson, John Gibb and Patricia Henderson show competition isn’t always a serious business.
Glenisla Games
The rain capes made a brief appearance.
Glenisla Games
Thirsty work being a games spectator.

Dundee City Pipe Band

Glenisla Gathering
The opening parade.
Highland dancers at Glenisla Games
The Highland Dancers get ready for the boards.

 

Tags

Conversation

