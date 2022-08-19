21 great pictures as Glenisla Games shines with 151st event

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Glenisla Highland Games made a triumphant return from the pandemic as the wee Angus event with the big international reputation enjoyed an excellent return to form.

The last event in 2019 enjoyed a surprise Royal visit when the Duke of Rothesay dropped in.

Prince Charles helped celebrate the gathering’s 150th anniversary.

But Covid halted plans for the 151st games.

Picturesque setting

The Forter Haugh field on the banks of the River Isla is one of the smallest on the circuit.

But the games is immense in stature in terms of its appeal to locals and visitors.

And so it proved on Friday as competitors and spectators flocked to the scenic setting.

It was a largely sun-kissed afternoon for the crowd.

Families from the glen welcome relatives back from around the globe for the gathering each year.

96-year-old Games patron Lord Airlie remains an enthusiastic supporter.

And there is always an international flavour to the piping and dancing competitions.

Global popularity

Glenisla’s date on the calendar sits neatly between the World Pipe Band Championships in Glasgow and the World Highland Dancing Championships at Cowal.

So it’s always a popular event with visitors from the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand as well as Europe.

The tough Mount Blair hill race is a challenging finale for those brave enough to take it on.

And then there’s a chance for participants, organisers and spectators to use up any remaining energy on the dancefloor at the evening games ball.

The inaugural Glenisla Games in 1856 saw competitors from the north west of Glen Isla compete against those from the south east.

Until Covid struck the event has been held annually, with the exception of the years of the First and Second World Wars.

Glenisla Games didn’t actually recommence until 1947 as the committee deemed the Haugh to have been too cut up by military vehicles to safely stage the event.

More pictures by Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards of the 151st Games.