Developer drops 60-bed Brechin Care home bid – again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Developer drops 60-bed Brechin Care home bid – again

By Graham Brown
August 24 2022, 5.07pm Updated: August 24 2022, 5.54pm
The site of the proposed care home on Park Road in Brechin. Pic: Gareth Jennings/ DCT Media.
The site of the proposed care home on Park Road in Brechin. Pic: Gareth Jennings/ DCT Media.

The plug has been pulled on plans for a 60-bed care home in Brechin – for a second time.

Simply UK hoped to bring 20 new jobs to the town with the development on a former granary and builder’s yard site on Park Road.

The idea first emerged in January 2021 when the Bellshill-based developer lodged a planning application with Angus Council.

But it withdrew the original scheme within months.

Site looks over Caledonian Railway

The first plans showed a U-shaped building on the sloping site near Brechin station.

The company said it was going back to the drawing board to design a development which would address the concerns of planners.

Brechin care home plans withdrawn.
Original plans for a U-shaped care home were withdrawn last year.

An amended plan was then lodged last August.

But it has now also been withdrawn.

The company has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Simply UK says there is unmet demand for care home bed spaces in Brechin.

The town’s 75-plus age group is forecast to increase by 88% by 2037.

Locals call for action at dilapidated site

Residents are desperate to see something done with the site.

One neighbour branded the old yard an “accident waiting to happen”.

In a letter to planners, Elizabeth Addison of Park Road said teenagers use the old buildings as a weekend drinking den.

“They push against the dilapidated and dangerous stone wall, lying on the pavements under the looming masonry,” she said.

“Surely the current owners of this site have a responsibility to ensure its boundaries are secure in light of its undeniably dangerous state.”

There were previous plans for eight new homes on the site.

Derelict site at Park Road Brechin
Locals say teenagers regularly go into the dilapidated Park Road site.

“We were initially prepared to deal with the abject embarrassment of living directly facing the entrance to a derelict site, as it was covered in greenery so slightly less jarring and we believed that something would be done in a year or two.

“However, not only has nothing been done but it is now worse than ever.

“I would argue that the time has come for the current owners to be legally compelled by Angus Council to close the gap in the wall so it is safe for anyone using the public highway and to avoid a possible fatality in the future.

“Enough is enough,” she said.

Caley Railway concerns

The neighbouring Caledonian Railway previously highlighted the proximity of the planned care home to its operations.

“If the site is going to be developed, and we accept that something needs done with the site, then we are keen to see this done in a sympathetic manner that reflects the location and surroundings,” it said.

The volunteer-run railway also made a plea to planners for the original façade of the old building to be retained.

Brechin Caledonian Railway
The Park Road site sits beside Brechin’s Caledonian Railway. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

And it said the nature of the tourist attraction might not suit every resident of a new care home.

“Some of the residents may indeed find our operations quite relaxing and enjoyable,” they commented.

“Our trains are regularly standing in the platform directly adjacent to the site for 30 minutes or more when we are operating.

“We are a tourist railway and do not operate station stops like the main national railways where trains are only briefly in stations.

“Although we don’t have extensive operations and we do try to consider neighbours as much as possible, we do sometimes run later trains, including extended timetables from time-to-time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison
Police chief says increased shoplifting of food in Tayside 'likely due to cost of…
1
The site of the proposed care home on Park Road in Brechin. Pic: Gareth Jennings/ DCT Media.
SEAN O'NEIL: Tayside no-fault evictions show how landlord greed is driving the housing crisis
0
The site of the proposed care home on Park Road in Brechin. Pic: Gareth Jennings/ DCT Media.
Love for second-hand shopping leads Angus woman to open new store
0
The site of the proposed care home on Park Road in Brechin. Pic: Gareth Jennings/ DCT Media.
Should I put my bins out? Key questions on Dundee, Angus and Perth and…
2
The site of the proposed care home on Park Road in Brechin. Pic: Gareth Jennings/ DCT Media.
Would you splash out £50,000 to buy Forfar's old swimming pool?
0
John Morrison
'He'll be in Heaven laughing': Family's tribute to Forfar dad-of-two John Morrison
1
The site of the proposed care home on Park Road in Brechin. Pic: Gareth Jennings/ DCT Media.
LISTEN: How Perth has become one of the worst affected by the cost-of-living crisis
Arbroath man John Galloway.
Arbroath housebreaker who plundered man's wardrobe is snared by bathtub bloodstain
The site of the proposed care home on Park Road in Brechin. Pic: Gareth Jennings/ DCT Media.
Picture exclusive: We go on site with bulldozers at Strathmartine Hospital demolition
0
Dundee bins strikes
Tayside bin strikes to go ahead as unions reject latest pay offer
1

More from The Courier

The site of the proposed care home on Park Road in Brechin. Pic: Gareth Jennings/ DCT Media.
Nicky Clark and Craig Sibbald absences explained as Dundee United boss Jack Ross offers…
0
The site of the proposed care home on Park Road in Brechin. Pic: Gareth Jennings/ DCT Media.
Dundee pub manager makes plea for return of stolen Pillars model
0
Dundee United have not had the best start to their season, but Rab Douglas believes it's far too early to be pushing the panic button just yet.
RAB DOUGLAS: Far too early for Dundee United to hit panic button - and…
0
The site of the proposed care home on Park Road in Brechin. Pic: Gareth Jennings/ DCT Media.
Goodlyburn Primary: The Perth school where children learn entirely in Gaelic
0
The site of the proposed care home on Park Road in Brechin. Pic: Gareth Jennings/ DCT Media.
Poll: Should Gaelic should be taught more widely in Scottish schools as Perth primary…
0
The site of the proposed care home on Park Road in Brechin. Pic: Gareth Jennings/ DCT Media.
Wednesday court round-up — Gym lurker and firework firestarter